Thursday, the Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball team unveiled part of their 2022-23 regular season schedule. After a few larger matchups were announced throughout the summer, the Buckeyes began September sharing the rest of their 11-game non-conference slate.

Head coach Kevin McGuff’s side starts the regular season with an exhibition. On Halloween, Northeast Ohio’s Notre Dame College travels a couple of hours south to Columbus. It’s a warm-up for a heck of a start to the games that count, welcoming the Tennessee Volunteers to the Schottenstein Center on Nov 8.

The rest of the games are true to the original announcements. Ohio State travels to New England to face Boston College on Nov. 13, Louisville, KY on Nov. 30 for the ACC/B1G Challenge versus the University of Louisville, and finish their non-conference schedule on Dec. 20 and 21 at the San Diego Invitational. The first of two games in California are against the University of South Florida Bulls and either the Arkansas Razorbacks or Oregon Ducks the next day.

Elsewhere in the schedule are six games against mid-tier conference teams, with one in-state away matchup.

After their trip to Boston College, the Scarlet & Gray head to Southwest Ohio to face the Ohio University Bobcats on Nov. 17 in a contest between the two Ohio universities. In 2022, the Bobcats had a 15-15 record and lost in the first round of the Mid-American Conference’s 2022 tournament.

The other five non-conference games are against McNeese State on Nov. 20, Wright State on Nov. 23, North Alabama on Nov. 27, New Hampshire on Dec. 8, and the University of Albany on Dec. 16, all in Columbus, Ohio.

Last season, the Buckeyes didn’t reach as high as they could in the weekly rankings mainly due to their non-conference schedule. In 2021, Ohio State didn’t face a single ranked team, and their lone road game against Syracuse University — who was in a down year — yielded the only defeat of their non-conference games.

In the upcoming season, the Buckeyes play potentially five games against ranked opponents, testing the 2021-22 Big Ten Regular Season Champions with the hopes of pushing them further into the national conversation.

Another item to note is that all of the games will be held at the Schottenstein Center, and none at the Covelli Center, like they had once during the 21/22 season. Even though Land-Grant Holy Land thinks its a great idea to make a venue change.

The times for the games are still pending. Also, the full Big Ten schedule is still pending, with its expected release before the fall.

A schedule release now means that September is the last month there won’t be Ohio State basketball in Columbus, Ohio.

Here’s the full non-conference schedule: