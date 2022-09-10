LGHL Tailgate Podcast: Everything you need to know to watch today’s Ohio State vs. Arkansas State game from home or in person

Before every Ohio State football game, Matt Tamanini will get you ready with all of the information that you need for that day’s game on the “LGHL Tailgate” podcast.

No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (-44.5) vs. Arkansas State | over/under 69

Game Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 10 at 12 noon ET

Location: Columbus, Ohio

TV: Big Ten Network

Online: Fox Sports Live

Radio: 97.1 FM/1460 AM

While today’s game might not come with all of the pomp and circumstance of last week’s season opener, there is a lot that can be accomplished in today’s game, primarily revolving around players getting opportunities to get in-game experience, be they backups or starters needing to build chemistry.

On today’s “LGHL Tailgate” podcast, we get you ready for the game from all angles from weather to betting lines, from injuries to advanced analytics. There is no other podcast that you need to listen to on an Ohio State game day in order to be as prepared as possible heading into the game.

In the Arkansas State episode, we discuss the poetic history in the Red Wolves’ visit to The Horseshoe in the stadium’s 100th anniversary season, catch you up on their opening week victory, and remind you of the checkered path of former OSU running back Brian Snead.

Matt’s Game Prediction: Ohio State 60-6

C.J. Stroud: at least 250 passing yards, 4 TDs

TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams: 100 yards rushing

Ohio State Defense: No touchdowns allowed

Contact Matt Tamanini

Twitter: @BWWMatt