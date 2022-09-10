 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tweeting Through It: Ohio State’s 45-12 win over Arkansas State

The Buckeyes’ matchup against the Red Wolves through the lens of social media.

By Gene Ross
NCAA Football: Arkansas State at Ohio State Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State took on Arkansas State on Saturday in the first ever meeting between the two programs. The Buckeyes took care of business as you would expect, taking down the Red Wolves by a final score of 45-12 to move to 2-0 on the season. C.J. Stroud was exceptional, throwing for 351 yards and four touchdowns. Marvin Harrison Jr. was the recipient of three of those, leading the way among the receivers with seven catches for 187 yards and the trio of scores.

While your eyes were on the field, we were checking out what everyone on social media had to say about Saturday’s game. Let’s relive Ohio State’s big victory through the Twitterverse.

Before things kicked off, we learned that Ohio State would once again be without its top two wide receivers.

After a big game in Week 1, the X-man got the nod in Week 2.

And we’re off!

After a quick three-and-out by Arkansas State, TreVeyon Henderson makes his presence felt.

That didn’t take long. Route Man Marv on the board!

Jim Knowles’ boys cooking early.

Emeka Egbuka returns the punt for a touchdown, but a flag takes it off the board.

Ohio State keeping Arkansas State’s offense on the field with flag after flag.

The Buckeyes gift the Red Wolves roughly 60 free yards on penalties. Alas, its 7-3 OSU.

Another HUGE gain for Marvin Harrison Jr. on a dime by C.J. Stroud.

Sets up an easy walk-in touchdown for Tre, and the Bucks are up 14-3.

Everyone stop what they’re doing immediately!!

Marvin Harrison Jr. scored but the refs said he didn’t. 17-3 Buckeyes anyway.

It has been a tough start to the year for CB1. OSU defense holds them to a FG, 17-6.

Some defensive subs getting in for Ohio State after some shaky play in the secondary.

After the Red Wolves tack on another field goal, Ohio State answers QUICKLY. 24-9.

Mike Hall comes up with the sack on 4th-and-1. No. 51 should never come off the field.

Ohio State heads into half up 24-9. Here is a raccoon with a hat on for some reason.

The Buckeyes begin the second half with a bang. Henderson finishes it off. 31-9 good guys.

Things have escalated quickly in Columbus. Ohio State has run 4 offensive plays in the second half and scored two touchdowns. It’s 38-9.

Nearly had a heart attack over here. Crisis averted, it would appear.

Harrison Jr.’s third touchdown of the day is beauty. Perfect throw, perfect catch. 45-12.

Check that one off your Bingo card, folks. Congrats to Caden for earning the nod.

and not too long after that...

With a little over eight minutes remaining, Ohio State has emptied the bench.

Seems pretty good, imo.

Thats a final. Go Bucks.

