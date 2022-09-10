Tweeting Through It: Ohio State’s 45-12 win over Arkansas State

Ohio State took on Arkansas State on Saturday in the first ever meeting between the two programs. The Buckeyes took care of business as you would expect, taking down the Red Wolves by a final score of 45-12 to move to 2-0 on the season. C.J. Stroud was exceptional, throwing for 351 yards and four touchdowns. Marvin Harrison Jr. was the recipient of three of those, leading the way among the receivers with seven catches for 187 yards and the trio of scores.

While your eyes were on the field, we were checking out what everyone on social media had to say about Saturday’s game. Let’s relive Ohio State’s big victory through the Twitterverse.

Before things kicked off, we learned that Ohio State would once again be without its top two wide receivers.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is in a gray sweatsuit as Ohio State is going through its final round of warmups. It looks like the Buckeyes will be without him and Julian Fleming, who is also not in uniform. — Joey Kaufman (@joeyrkaufman) September 10, 2022

After a big game in Week 1, the X-man got the nod in Week 2.

Looks like Xavier Johnson will make his first career start at WR, replacing JSN in the slot after last week’s big TD against Notre Dame. — Griffin Strom (@GriffinStrom3) September 10, 2022

And we’re off!

Eye on the prize. Defense up first to start. #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/qpd5JwJHRS — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) September 10, 2022

After a quick three-and-out by Arkansas State, TreVeyon Henderson makes his presence felt.

That didn’t take long. Route Man Marv on the board!

He had three TDs in the @rosebowlgame, and now he has his first career regular season TD.@MarvHarrisonJr starts the scoring for No. 3 @OhioStateFB. pic.twitter.com/lmZR2b3yoj — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 10, 2022

Ohio State scoring drive: 8 plays, 96 yards & 3:30 — Stephen Means (@Stephen_Means) September 10, 2022

Jim Knowles’ boys cooking early.

Make it two straight 3-and-outs for the Silver Bullets. — Eleven Warriors (@11W) September 10, 2022

Emeka Egbuka returns the punt for a touchdown, but a flag takes it off the board.

Long punt return touchdown for Emeka Egbuka – but a penalty flag nullifies what would have been Ohio State’s first punt return touchdown since 2014. — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) September 10, 2022

Ohio State keeping Arkansas State’s offense on the field with flag after flag.

Penalties are roughly infinity to none. — Michael Citro (@Mike36fan) September 10, 2022

The Buckeyes gift the Red Wolves roughly 60 free yards on penalties. Alas, its 7-3 OSU.

Arkansas State puts up 3 points on a drive that could have ended with an Ohio State punt return for a TD. — Eleven Warriors (@11W) September 10, 2022

If #OhioState keeps flags off the field they’ll win this game by whatever score they want — Alex Gleitman (@alexgleitman) September 10, 2022

Another HUGE gain for Marvin Harrison Jr. on a dime by C.J. Stroud.

What a pass by Stroud there as Harrison is quickly on his way to a monster game. — Griffin Strom (@GriffinStrom3) September 10, 2022

CJ to Marv AGAIN for 45. First Down Bucks — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) September 10, 2022

Sets up an easy walk-in touchdown for Tre, and the Bucks are up 14-3.

️ "Dancing, darting!"@TreVeyonH4 finds his gap and takes it in for the @OhioStateFB TD. pic.twitter.com/RmwpEenqzd — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) September 10, 2022

I think the Ohio State offense is probably good — Austin Ward (@AWardSports) September 10, 2022

Everyone stop what they’re doing immediately!!

Ohio State just drew up a play for the tight end. I repeat – Ohio State just drew up a play for the tight end. — Chase Brown (@chaseabrown__) September 10, 2022

Marvin Harrison Jr. scored but the refs said he didn’t. 17-3 Buckeyes anyway.

Should’ve been a TD but I guess they ruled inconclusive? FG for Ruggles and it’s 17-3 #Buckeyes at the start of the second quarter — Alex Gleitman (@alexgleitman) September 10, 2022

It has been a tough start to the year for CB1. OSU defense holds them to a FG, 17-6.

Denzel Burke gets beat for a deep catch by Champ Flemings, who goes for a 58-yard gain to get Arkansas State in the red zone for the second time today. — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) September 10, 2022

Some defensive subs getting in for Ohio State after some shaky play in the secondary.

JK Johnson in the game now at cornerback in place of Denzel Burke. Cameron Martinez and Lathan Ransom also in the game alongside Ronnie Hickman at safety. — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) September 10, 2022

After the Red Wolves tack on another field goal, Ohio State answers QUICKLY. 24-9.

Leader in the clubhouse for Week 2 B1G OPOW: Marvin Harrison Jr (4 rec., 137 yds, 2 TD).@MarvHarrisonJr x @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/wXngYjWa7J — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 10, 2022

Ohio State scoring drive: 3 plays, 75 yards and 58 seconds — Stephen Means (@Stephen_Means) September 10, 2022

Mike Hall comes up with the sack on 4th-and-1. No. 51 should never come off the field.

Two things:



1. That's a sack in flag football, too.



2. @OhioStateFB's Michael Hall Jr. continues to play out of his mind. pic.twitter.com/tfm6wooljR — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) September 10, 2022

Ohio State heads into half up 24-9. Here is a raccoon with a hat on for some reason.

Kind of a meh first half. You take the good, you take the bad, and there you have the facts of life. pic.twitter.com/h7GyvS1h1O — Land-Grant Holy Land (@Landgrant33) September 10, 2022

The Buckeyes begin the second half with a bang. Henderson finishes it off. 31-9 good guys.

Ohio State’s first offensive play of the second half is a 44-yard connection from C.J. Stroud to Emeka Egbuka, the Buckeyes’ fifth play of 40+ yards today. — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) September 10, 2022

Nice job by Gee Scott Jr., Cade Stover and Dawand Jones to create the lane for TreVeyon Henderson's TD pic.twitter.com/hLsjyYymrd — Bill Landis (@BillLandis25) September 10, 2022

Things have escalated quickly in Columbus. Ohio State has run 4 offensive plays in the second half and scored two touchdowns. It’s 38-9.

There is just no stopping this @OhioStateFB offense



Stroud finds Egbuka for another Buckeyes TD! pic.twitter.com/roWW5k7foe — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 10, 2022

OSU's longest play last week against ND was 31 yards ... the Buckeyes now have seven plays of 35 yards or longer today vs. Arkansas State -- a run of 41 and passes of 51, 44, 42, 35, 35 and 42 yards ... Stroud 13-18 for 307 yards and 3 TDs, Harrison 5-145-2 TDs, Egbuka 4-118-1 TD — Steve Helwagen (@SteveHelwagen) September 10, 2022

Nearly had a heart attack over here. Crisis averted, it would appear.

Hall got up and walked off the field. — Patrick Murphy (@_Pat_Murphy) September 10, 2022

Harrison Jr.’s third touchdown of the day is beauty. Perfect throw, perfect catch. 45-12.

Another look at this PERFECT Stroud/Harrison Jr. connection



cc: @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/EBIEqIecBB — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 10, 2022

C.J. Stroud over 7 quarters:



39-56 for 579 yards and 6 TDs with 0 INTs.



That's 14.9 yards per attempt. #Buckeyes — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) September 10, 2022

Check that one off your Bingo card, folks. Congrats to Caden for earning the nod.

The first Ohio State freshman to play on offense or defense this season: Caden Curry, who is now in the game as an edge defender. — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) September 10, 2022

and not too long after that...

Curry showing why he’s the first freshman to play on defense with back-to-back tackles, including one for a 6-yard loss. — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) September 10, 2022

With a little over eight minutes remaining, Ohio State has emptied the bench.

Kyle McCord is in at quarterback for Ohio State. He starts the drive by handing off to Dallan Hayden. — Joey Kaufman (@joeyrkaufman) September 10, 2022

True freshman Tegra Tshabola is going to play with the second-team offensive line along with Jakob James, Enokk Vimahi, Zen Michalski and Josh Fryar — Bill Landis (@BillLandis25) September 10, 2022

Seems pretty good, imo.

Thats a final. Go Bucks.