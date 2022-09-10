Instant Recap Podcast: Ohio State takes care of business winning 45-12 against Arkansas State

Ohio State won their Week 2 matchup against Arkansas State by a score of 45-12 in a convincing manner. Jordan Williams is joined by Chris Renne to bring you the Land-Grant Holy Land “Instant Recap Podcast.”

To get the show started, the guys get into their initial reactions after looking at the stats of the game against Arkansas State. They talk about the main issues that plagued the Buckeyes early and how the team’s energy was the energy of a “pay game.”

After the initial discussion, the guys get into the explosive offensive performance from the receivers and C.J. Stroud. The Buckeyes' offense was consistent and never really needed to press to have success.

Then the guys get into some conversations about the defense today. The defense as a whole played well, but penalties and mistakes in the secondary stole the show. The guys discuss why they would rather have Denzel Burke have a bad performance now than later when the games really matter.

After that, Jordan and Chris discuss the Players of the Game as well as their favorite moments. Highlighted plays are Miyan Williams’ blitz pick-up and the greatest punt return that didn’t count. They also highlight their players of the game on offense and defense.

To conclude the show they give their final thoughts on the performance, discuss injuries, and what’s next for the Buckeyes.

