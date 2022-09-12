I-70 Football Podcast: The Scott Frost era has mercifully ended

Welcome to a new episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s I-70 podcast. On this show, we talk all things Big Ten football and basketball. After every week of action, we will get you caught up on all the conference’s games and look ahead at the matchups, storylines, and players that you should be paying attention to in the next week. My name is Jordan Williams, and I am joined by my co-host Dante Morgan.

It has finally happened: the Scott Frost era is over, and we are all victors. The first of many names on Jordan’s list of fireable coaches has been crossed off after Nebraska suffered a 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern — a Georgia Southern team led by Clay Helton, who was last year’s Scott Frost. It is a fitting end to a miserable coaching tenure that saw Frost go 16-31 in four-plus years. The guys get into Nebraska’s firing of Frost and who should be next on the list. We’re looking at you, Kirk Ferentz.

Next up the guys review a weekend in which the Big Ten West had a miserable showing, as four teams lost, all of which could be considered upsets. Wisconsin continues the trend of losing games where Braelon Allen doesn’t run for 100 yards, losing 17-14 to Washington State. Iowa’s offense again failed to show up as Spencer Petras continued his streak of games without throwing a passing touchdown. Without the defense providing some scoring, the Hawkeyes lost 10-7 to their in-state rival Iowa State. This makes the first time in six years under Matt Campbell that Iowa State has beaten Iowa. After a week off, Northwestern lost to Duke, which is not surprising and should serve as the second to last nail in Scott Frost’s coffin.

It’s time for Kevin Warren to announce the end of divisions effective for the 2024 season. With the false confidence allowed by being competitive in a weak West division, many of these programs will never get better until they start catching annual beatings at the hands of “lesser” Big Ten East teams.

After a brief stint of complaining about the AP Top 25, which once again fails to capture a realistic picture of the good teams in college football, the guys begin their preview of Week 3. There are some sneaky good games, as Penn State faces Purdue, Michigan State plays Washington and Nebraska goes to Lincoln to face the Oklahoma Sooners. In their weekly pit stops, Jordan is tired of the NFL already as the Colts found a way to tie against their much worse division foe in the Houston Texans. Dante celebrates the Steelers’ win over the Bengals, but acknowledges the season may be over with injuries to TJ Watt and Najee Harris

