Ohio State offers 2025 shooting guard from Indiana

While most of the weekend focus came on Saturday as the Buckeyes took care of business on the gridiron, it was the basketball program who made most of the headlines on the recruiting trail in recent days. Ohio State had their eyes set on a prospect from Indiana and gave him the invitation to claim a spot in Columbus. Plus, a Cincinnati prospect briefly talks his visit to the Buckeye campus last weekend.

Buckeyes send offer to Haralson

After a jam-packed visitor list for the contest against Notre Dame, it was a bit less of a recruiting weekend in Columbus this weekend. However, the Buckeyes did welcome a prospect that gets in done on the hardwood in 2025 combo guard Jalen Haralson of Fishers (IN).

The visit would ultimately end in Haralson securing an offer from the Ohio State and pushing his current total to 11 scholarship opportunities.

After a great visit, I am blessed to receive a Division 1 offer to Ohio State University. Thanks to Coach Holtmann and Coach Owens for this opportunity. pic.twitter.com/pgmls2YL5E — Jalen Haralson (@JalenHaralson3) September 10, 2022

Ohio State joined Auburn, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa, IUPUI, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, and Purdue as the early programs to get in an offer to the 6-foot-7, 205-pounder.

According to his 247Sports profile, Haralson has an upcoming visit scheduled to check out Michigan State prior to end of this month.

Another Crystal Ball prediction for Moore

After receiving a Crystal Ball prediction last weekend prior to Ohio State’s contest against the Irish, it was 2024 four-star interior offensive lineman Ian Moore of New Palestine (IN) who received yet another crystal ball forecast in favor of the Buckeyes on Saturday courtesy of Bill Kurelic.

Moore was indeed in attendance last weekend against Notre Dame and much like Wiltfong, Kurelic also feels as if it is Ohio State who is out in front for the coveted pledge of the Indiana standout.

The 6-foot-5, 295-pounder currently slots in as a Top 100 prospect overall at No. 91 and is the highest graded player from the state of Indiana. Moore also finds himself inside of the top five prospects at his position as he ranks as the fourth best interior offensive lineman in next years cycle.

While the Buckeyes are seemingly out in front for Moore, it won’t be an easy pull as programs like Iowa and Wisconsin are also considered real options for the Dragons mammoth, highly-touted offensive lineman.

