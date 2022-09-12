LGHL Uncut Podcast: Ryan Day discusses Ohio State’s victory over Arkansas State

Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On this episode of “Land-Grant Holy Land Uncut,” Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day spoke to the assembled media following the Buckeyes’ 45-12 victory over the Arkansas State Red Wolves. In a fairly short postgame session, Day discussed his team’s improved passing performance following an uncharacteristically muted performance in the opener against Notre Dame.

The head coaches also talked about the continued improvement of the team’s defensive unit under new coordinator Jim Knowles, the impressive performance of true freshman Caden Curry on the defensive line, and the large holes and running lanes that TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams were given by the offensive line.

Contact Matt Tamanini

Twitter: @BWWMatt