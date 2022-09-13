You’re Nuts: Who is your favorite in-state opponent for Ohio State?

Ohio State will host Toledo on Saturday night at Ohio Stadium. The Rockets will be trying to do something that no in-state foe has been able to do in 101 years: beat the Buckeyes. Ohio State has won 44 straight games against other teams from the Buckeye State, with the most recent victory coming last year when Akron was trounced in Columbus by Ohio State.

Toledo can at least hang their hat on a solid performance against the Buckeyes, losing 27-22 at Ohio Stadium in 2011. The Rockets have now been beaten three times by Ohio State during their 44-game winning streak against in-state opponents. Following Saturday night’s game against Toledo, Ohio State will host another Ohio opponent next year when Youngstown State comes to Columbus.

It feels like there are some Ohio opponents that have a little more juice than others when it comes to play the Buckeyes. For example, Youngstown State will probably get a lot of love next year because of their ties to Jim Tressel, but the Penguins won’t challenge Ohio State on the field. Other schools from Ohio have come into The Horseshoe in the past and shown a little more fight than you’ll likely see from Youngstown State.

Today’s question: Who is your favorite in-state opponent for Ohio State?

Brett’s answer: Cincinnati

By “favorite” we mean the Ohio school you like to hate on the most, right? Since I’m a big ball of hate, I feel like favorite should be the Ohio school that makes your blood boil the most. I already think Cincinnati is terrible because of my hatred for Skyline Chili. If y’all want to eat what looks like the contents of a used diaper, that is on you. Just don’t try and pretend that it is good and the rest of us are missing out. We definitely aren’t.

Last year Bearcat fans got a little chesty, and they had good reason to, shocking the college football world and going undefeated during the regular season and earning a spot in the College Football Playoff. This caused some Cincinnati fans to think they were ready for the Buckeyes. I would have loved to see Ohio State take on Cincinnati, just because it would have resulted in Bearcat fans getting shut up real quick. How quickly they forget they were just two years removed from getting shutout by Ohio State, 42-0.

Honestly, I don’t even think of Cincinnati as a Buckeye city. Look at how many Cincinnati prospects end up going to Notre Dame. I feel like if you took a poll of everyone living in Cincinnati and the surrounding area, Ohio State wouldn’t be the preferred college team of the area. That’s fine though, since we have seen how bad Cincinnatians are at picking things. You can see why I now call Cincinnati “The Jewel of Kentucky”.

Meredith’s answer: Ohio University

For this one, there’s only one answer: Ohio University. There’s no actual football reason for wanting to play them. The Buckeyes are 6-0 all-time against their MAC opponents from Athens. Most recently, Ohio State brought home a 43-7 victory during the now-vacated 2010 season.

Yes, the Xs and Os have always worked in favor of the Buckeyes in this matchup, but I have a bone to pick with Rufus the Bobcat. That’s because, in that fateful game in 2010, Rufus, unprompted and unprovoked, attacked Brutus.

Let me make one thing clear: No one attacks MY Brutus and gets away with it. Brutus is an icon and a national treasure. A two-time mascot of the year, Brutus was also inducted into the mascot hall-of-fame in 2007.

I don’t want this to turn into mudslinging, but there’s probably a degree of jealousy from Rufus who felt that he was perhaps overlooked or lumped in with the myriad other wildcat-type mascots in the FBS. Perhaps we should even pity Rufus as this was a clear teenage-type attempt to get attention.

As an aside, Brett, for this particular occasion, Brutus’ official bio says he is friends with the Cincinnati Bearcat. I’m okay with that.