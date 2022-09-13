Ohio State trending for Ohio four-star athlete

Ohio State had a much less exciting game this past weekend, but it provided the Buckeyes with the opportunity to show off more of their offensive firepower. With the majority of the headlines surrounding the football team revolving around the current roster, Ryan Day and the Ohio State coaching staff continue to make the recruiting headlines. But don’t forget about Chris Holtmann and the men’s basketball Buckeyes, as they are on an impressive recruiting run as of late.

Ohio State trending for Ohio 2024 four-star athlete

The Buckeyes are hard at work finishing up their 2023 recruiting class. The group currently sits at No. 6 overall with 20 verbal commitments. The Buckeyes will continue to try to add to this class, but the coaching staff is also moving a lot of its attention to next year’s cycle — one that is already off to a bang.

Ohio State has just one commitment in 2024 thus far, but five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola is a huge get for the Buckeyes, and is already doing his part to recruit his peers to join him in Columbus. Raiola may not be the sole Ohio State commitment for long though, as the Buckeyes appear to be trending for one of Ohio’s best recruits in next year’s class.

2024 four-star athlete Garrett Stover (Sunbury, OH / Big Walnut) is certain to be very familiar with Ohio State as his cousin, Cade Stover, currently plays tight end for the team. He received his official scholarship offer from the Buckeyes on June 1 after impressing at one of Ohio State’s June recruiting camps. The offer seemed jump-start his recruitment, as he received offers from Cincinnati, Notre Dame and Northwestern to go along with his other offers from schools like Michigan State, Kentucky, Iowa State, Minnesota and Duke.

Stover was able to return to Ohio State’s campus for its home-opener versus Notre Dame, and told Stephen Means of Cleveland.com that Ohio State was his “dream school” following the visit, saying the following:

“Ohio State’s just been my dream,” Stover said. “That place is filled with great people and that’s the one thing that really separates them from a lot of schools.” “They really flew around and made a crap ton of plays,” Stover said. “It was really exciting to see them get after it. The whole defense has a super high motor that just never stops. The energy’s amazing. Seeing how they reacted to everything, it was just so fast and that’s what really impressed me. It’s hard to look at that and not want to be a part of it, because I was really impressed.”

Fast-forward to Monday, and there have now been two 247Sports Crystal Ball Predictions for Stover to commit to Ohio State. These predictions are far from guarantees, but when Steve Wiltfong and Dave Kurelic agree, the smoke usually means fire.

Stover has not yet mentioned he is ready to commit, but the Buckeyes have to like where they sit in his recruitment. Ryan Day has made it known he wants to prioritize winning in-state recruitments, and this trend appears to be the same for 2024.

Stover is the No. 39 ATH in the 247Sports Composite Rankings, and is the No. 244 overall prospect. He is also the No. 9 recruit from Ohio.

Men’s Basketball Buckeyes continue red-hot recruiting run

Chris Holtmann and the Ohio State men’s basketball coaches have been busy on the recruiting trail. The team offered 2025 combo guard Jalen Haralson over the weekend, and continued to hit the recruiting trail head-on Monday. First, the team made a follow-up visit with the aforementioned Haralson.

Purdue’s Matt Painter and an assistant from Ohio State will be in today for five-star 2025 prospect Jalen Haralson, he told @Stockrisers. The Buckeyes offered him during an unofficial visit on Saturday.



Indiana and Auburn were in last week. — Jake (@jakeweingarten) September 12, 2022

Haralson was not the only recruit the Ohio State coaching staff visited with Monday, as they also visited with 2024 four-star small forward Darren Harris (Fairfax, VA / Paul NI Catholic) and 2024 three-star power forward Tyler McKinley (Branson, MO / Link Academy).

Duke, Ohio State, and Maryland are sending staff in today for five-star junior Darren Harris, he told @Stockrisers. Miami and UConn will also be in over the next few days. This is a name to watch. — Jake (@jakeweingarten) September 12, 2022

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 6’9” Tyler McKinley’24 @txm35 of @LinkHoops & @all_ohio had Ohio State HC @ChrisHoltmann in today. Was one of the best rebounders (21% rebounding rate), rim-protectors and passers (18.2% assist rate) on the 16U level, before being moved up to 17U. pic.twitter.com/JgtkvsUJ6W — ℯ ℯ (@Andrew__Slater) September 12, 2022

Quick Hits

Ohio State also sent out a pair of new offers in the 2024 class on Monday. On the receiving end were four-star wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan and four-star edge rusher Colin Simmons. McClellan is the No. 38 WR in country as well as the No. 5 player out of his home state of Missouri, while Simmons is the No. 51 player overall in the 2024 cycle and the No. 6 EDGE.