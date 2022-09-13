Silver Bullets Podcast: Arkansas State rewind, Toledo preview

Ohio State had little trouble dispatching Arkansas State in a 45-12 win. Even though the Buckeyes still had some hiccups and didn’t cover the spread, things weren’t too far off from what we expected out of Saturday’s game. C.J. Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr., and TreVeyon Henderson were explosive on the offensive side of the ball. The linebackers and defensive line are still playing well, and the defense is forcing field goals instead of allowing touchdowns. Although the Buckeyes need to clean up the penalties and perhaps start forcing a few turnovers, things are on schedule. We look into the scores and stats of Ohio State’s win.

Of course, we checked in to see how our predictions and our picks to click fared, and we are seemingly better on the offensive side than the defensive side so far this season. Ohio State’s defensive ends aren’t putting up big numbers even when they’re playing well, so we’re seeing some patterns emerge in the statistical breakdowns of the games.

To get us prepped for the Toledo Rockets, we enlisted the help of Steve Helwick from SBNation’s Hustle Belt blog, which covers all the MACtion. Steve got us caught up with familiar face Dallas Gant’s exploits with the Rockets this season, told us what to expect from the Toledo offense and defense, and let us know what the team’s expectations are for the 2022 Mid-American Conference season. Big thanks to Steve for both his expertise and his time.

After bidding goodbye to our guest, we dug into the results around B1G football in Week 2, which was filled with blowouts, but there were a few close games and one that we didn’t expect to be close ended up being the last straw for Scott Frost at Nebraska. We threw around some names that the Huskers might turn to in order to right the ship.

We’ll be back next week to analyze the Toledo matchup, check on our picks and predictions, and get ready for a Big Ten-opening war with Wisconsin. In the meantime, feel free to reach out with your feedback and questions below in the comments section or send us an email.