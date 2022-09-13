Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for September 13, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio
Ask LGHL
Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
LGHL Asks: Ohio State fans reassess season expectations following Notre Dame win
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Gridiron
Harrison Jr. is Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week
Ohio State Athletics
Ohio State opens as 31.5-point favorites over Toledo
Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
Buckeyes draw primetime kickoff in B1G opener against Wisconsin
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
It’s only two games, but what a difference a year makes.
Top Rushing Defense - Yards/Carry— Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) September 12, 2022
• Power 5
0.8 - Rutgers
1.5 - Virginia Tech
1.8 - Minnesota
1.9 - Texas Tech
2.0 - Ohio State
2.0 - UCLA
2.1 - Auburn
2.2 - Duke
2.2 - Ole Miss
2.2 - Purdue
2.3 - Alabama
2.3 - Iowa
2.3 - Miami
2.3 - Oklahoma
2.3 - Wisconsin
Film Review: Ohio State’s passing attack stole the show, tackling from the corners raises concerns
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land
Snap Counts: 63 Buckeyes See Playing Time as Ohio State Expands Rotations Against Arkansas State
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Ohio State: Key takeaways as Buckeyes handled Arkansas State
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
The Monday After: Taking closer look at Buckeyes win over Arkansas State
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Ohio State names three players of the game following Arkansas State win
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
The Raiders tried to run a trick play, but Joey Bosa wasn’t having it. pic.twitter.com/bUTzjLJ7P2— Eleven Warriors (@11W) September 11, 2022
Ohio State Rewatch: Thoughts on tight ends, Caden Curry, Jack Sawyer (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
Grumpy Old Buckeye: Ohio State vs. Arkansas State
Michael Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land
Five Ohio State players who stood out vs. Arkansas State
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Buckeye Stock Market Report: Stroud, Harrison Jr. pace OSU past Arkansas State
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land
Scientifically ranking all six of Ohio State’s touchdowns against Arkansas State
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
How Steele Chambers and Ohio State football’s defensive front are playing downhill and dangerous (paywall)
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
OSU safety Josh Proctor relishes ‘second shot’ against Arkansas State
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Dallas Gant Says Leaving Ohio State Was “Hardest Decision I’ve Ever Made,” but Thinks He’s “Exactly Where I Need to Be” at Toledo
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Five Things to Know About Toledo Before It Tries to Upset Ohio State on the Road
Griffin Strom, Elevn Warriors
Should be an interesting test this week.
Through two games, here's how Toledo's defense ranks nationally:— Paul Helgren (@UTPaulHelgren) September 11, 2022
Scoring defense - 2nd (5.0 ppg)
Total defense - 4th (183.0 ypg)
Passing defense: 2nd (58.0 ypg)
Def. Passing Efficiency - 2nd (66.85)
You’re Nuts: What was your favorite Week 2 upset?
Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
B1G Thoughts: Major upsets for the B1G West, goodbye Scott Frost
Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land
Column: This Ohio State team is still a work in progress, and that’s ok
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
home pic.twitter.com/WvUFNXiCLz— Devin Royal (@DevinRoyal7) September 8, 2022
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Women’s Golf: Buckeyes In First Place After 36 Holes Of Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Ice Hockey: Ohio State Voted No. 1 in Preseason USCHO.com Poll
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Cross Country: Engel Selected USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week
Ohio State Athletics
Congrats to , the @USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week!— Ohio State T&F/XC (@OhioStateTFXC) September 12, 2022
https://t.co/sxs8JTBC35 #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/4WqhQpgTvF
Women’s Volleyball: Londot and Podraza Earn Big Ten Weekly Awards
Ohio State Athletics
Men’s Soccer: Dowling Makes the Most of Final Year as a Buckeye
Gaurav Law, The Lantern
And now for something completely different...
This is disturbing...
Quite the Kentucky football celebration over the Gators via @will_levis IG feed. pic.twitter.com/mTHDWKsUWB— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 12, 2022
Loading comments...