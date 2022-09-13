 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for September 13, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
NCAA Football: Arkansas State at Ohio State Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Ask LGHL

Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

LGHL Asks: Ohio State fans reassess season expectations following Notre Dame win
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Harrison Jr. is Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week
Ohio State Athletics

Ohio State opens as 31.5-point favorites over Toledo
Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

Buckeyes draw primetime kickoff in B1G opener against Wisconsin
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

It’s only two games, but what a difference a year makes.

Film Review: Ohio State’s passing attack stole the show, tackling from the corners raises concerns
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

Snap Counts: 63 Buckeyes See Playing Time as Ohio State Expands Rotations Against Arkansas State
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State: Key takeaways as Buckeyes handled Arkansas State
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

The Monday After: Taking closer look at Buckeyes win over Arkansas State
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Ohio State names three players of the game following Arkansas State win
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ohio State Rewatch: Thoughts on tight ends, Caden Curry, Jack Sawyer (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Grumpy Old Buckeye: Ohio State vs. Arkansas State
Michael Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land

Five Ohio State players who stood out vs. Arkansas State
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Buckeye Stock Market Report: Stroud, Harrison Jr. pace OSU past Arkansas State
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

Scientifically ranking all six of Ohio State’s touchdowns against Arkansas State
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

How Steele Chambers and Ohio State football’s defensive front are playing downhill and dangerous (paywall)
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

OSU safety Josh Proctor relishes ‘second shot’ against Arkansas State
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Dallas Gant Says Leaving Ohio State Was “Hardest Decision I’ve Ever Made,” but Thinks He’s “Exactly Where I Need to Be” at Toledo
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Five Things to Know About Toledo Before It Tries to Upset Ohio State on the Road
Griffin Strom, Elevn Warriors

Should be an interesting test this week.

You’re Nuts: What was your favorite Week 2 upset?
Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

B1G Thoughts: Major upsets for the B1G West, goodbye Scott Frost
Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land

Column: This Ohio State team is still a work in progress, and that’s ok
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Women’s Golf: Buckeyes In First Place After 36 Holes Of Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational
Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Ice Hockey: Ohio State Voted No. 1 in Preseason USCHO.com Poll
Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Cross Country: Engel Selected USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week
Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Volleyball: Londot and Podraza Earn Big Ten Weekly Awards
Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Soccer: Dowling Makes the Most of Final Year as a Buckeye
Gaurav Law, The Lantern

And now for something completely different...

This is disturbing...

