LGHL Uncut Podcast: Ryan Day, Jim Knowles provide major injury updates

On this episode of “Land-Grant Holy Land Uncut,” Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles wrap up the analysis of the Arkansas State victory and turn their attention toward this weekend’s matchup with the Toledo Rockets. They detail the injuries to wide receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming, cornerback Jordan Hancock, and defensive tackle Mike Hall. Fortunately, from the sound of things, all are tracking to play this weekend, some with more certainty than others.

They also preview the Rockets’ offensive and defensive capabilities, discuss the nagging penalty issues for the Buckeyes, talk about which young players have earned more playing time, and more.

