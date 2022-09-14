LGHL Asks: What are you most looking for in Ohio State’s game vs. Toledo?

Every day for the entirety of the Ohio State football season, we will be asking and answering questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance. If you have a question that you would like to ask, you can tweet us @LandGrant33 or if you need more than 280 characters, send an email HERE.

The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes head into their final non-conference game of the season this weekend as they host the Toledo Rockets at 7 p.m. ET in The Horseshoe. With the end of the first quarter of the season now in sight, we wanted to check in with Buckeye Nation to see their thoughts on a few big-picture questions.

Question 1: What are you most looking for in OSU’s final non-conference game?

The first two games of Ohio State’s season have been an interesting mix of impressive performances and missed expectations. Some of that has to do with unforeseen injuries popping up to some of OSU’s best players, and some has to do with fans and media getting a little over their skis in forecasting how quickly the new Buckeye players and coaches would get up to speed.

So, I will be interested in seeing what it is that fans are looking for the most against the Rockets. I have my personal preference here, but I will keep that to myself until we get the results.

Question 2: Eight true freshmen played offense or defense against Arkansas State according to PFF. Which are you most excited about for the future?

I think it is going to be difficult for a lot of true freshmen to see a ton of playing time this season, just because the Buckeyes returned so much of their production on both sides of the ball from last season. However, there have been a few that have popped in the first two games of the season.

Against Arkansas State, Caden Curry and Dallan Hayden both had some brief, but impressive, moments. There were some other true freshmen who played on special teams — including 17-year-old Sonny Styles — but we are keeping this question to just those who played in their normal positions.

This isn’t necessarily about what you have seen in the first two contests of the season, and rather about what you expect from their future, so don’t feel like Curry is the only possible answer based on how dominant he looked in garbage time against the Red Wolves.

Question 3: What is your current confidence level on OSU winning the national title?

Because we are a fan blog mostly filled with a bunch of homers, the vast majority of our staff chose the Buckeyes as our national title winners this season (this is actually true for nearly every season), but you can have different degrees in confidence about predictions, so we want to see how you are feeling about OSU’s chances to take home the CFP championship in January.

