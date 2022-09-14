A pair of blue-chip defensive linemen set visits to Ohio State

Ohio State picked up some good news on Tuesday as a pair of highly-coveted defensive line prospects revealed their intentions of upcoming visits to the Buckeye campus. Plus, the head coach of one of the last remaining targets in 2023 for Chris Holtmann and the hoops program breaks down the latest.

Hall, Scott set Buckeye visits

It was a positive Tuesday for defensive line coach Larry Johnson and Ohio State, as it was revealed that a pair of top defensive line prospects from different classes will head up to Columbus this fall to get an in-person look at what the program has to offer.

One of those, as revealed by On3 Recruits, is 2023 four-star defensive lineman Jordan Hall of Westside (FL). The Jacksonville product will be making his trip to Ohio State in late November as an official visit when the Buckeyes take on arch-rival Michigan.

Hall, the No. 61 overall player in the class, will give Ohio State a tremendous opportunity to put themselves into contention for his services. With schools like Florida, Florida State, Georgia, and South Carolina also well-positioned, the Buckeyes will want to hit it out of the park with Hall, as he could be a major piece to the defensive line puzzle in a class that currently features just two pledges in the unit.

The other prospect along the defensive front that will get a look at Ohio State this year is 2024 four-star defensive lineman Justin Scott of St. Ignatius (IL). According to Bucknuts, the Chicago native will be in attendance on Sept. 24 when the Buckeyes square off against Wisconsin.

Scott and Ohio State wasted no time hashing out a visit date as the 6-foot-5, 310-pounder was just recently offered by the program at the beginning of this month. Perhaps that is telling of the interest that the second best prospect from Illinois has in the Buckeyes.

Other schools that are also highly interested in Scott as evidenced by already offering include Auburn, Miami (FL), Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Wisconsin, and more.

Coach breaks down OSU hoops target

As Ohio State looks to finalize a 2023 hoops recruiting class that recently saw a spot open up with the decommitment of 2023 four-star shooting guard George Washington III of Chaminade Julienne (OH), one name worth monitoring is 2023 four-star combo guard Taison Chatman of Totino-Grace (MN).

Chatman, a Minneapolis native, does include Ohio State in his top five along with Minnesota, Kansas, Virginia, and Xavier. With a decision looming for the Buckeye target, 247Sports’ Steve Helwagen caught up with Chatman’s head coach Nick Carroll on Tuesday morning to discuss what he brings to the table.

“He’s got a unique ability to shoot off the catch and off the dribble. In his last two years, he has shot it better off the bounce than off the catch. He’s shooting the ball 48 percent on pull-up jump shots last year. That is kind of a unique thing,” Carroll told 247Sports.

Carroll would also rave about what Chatman can do at the defensive end of the floor.

“I think he is a very good defender right now. I think he has the ability to be a top-shelf defender. He’s got great anticipation skills. As he continues to build his conditioning and his body, we’re just scratching the surface of what he is capable of doing. I think he just needs to continue to sharpen his habits so when he gets to that next level he’s not able to just exist; he’s able to thrive as soon as possible.”

While it remains to be seen where Chatman will suit up at the next level, it definitely sounds as if the top ranked player from Minnesota has the tools to play at a level wherever his next chapter may be. The 6-foot-4, 170-pounder also pencils in as the No. 31 prospect overall and the eight highest graded combo guard in the class.

Quick Hits