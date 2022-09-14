LGHL Uncut Podcast: C.J. Stroud discusses return of Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On this episode of “Land-Grant Holy Land Uncut,” Ohio State starting quarterback C.J. Stroud discusses how the eventual return of Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming to the wide receiver rotation will impact the Buckeyes’ passing game. He also discusses the increased role that the tight ends are seeing this year in the OSU passing game and how Cade Stover has become a focal point for opposing defenses.

Moving to the running game, Stroud praises the dynamic duo of Miyan Williams and TreVeyon Henderson coming out of the backfield, the emergence of Donovan Jackson on the offensive line, and what the recent rash of upsets across college football can teach his Ohio State team about how they approach their work on a daily basis.

Contact Matt Tamanini

Twitter: @BWWMatt