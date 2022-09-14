Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for September 14, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio
Ask LGHL
Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ask LGHL: How does losing Evan Pryor impact the Ohio State offense?
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Gridiron
Ohio State looks for fully-loaded offense when Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming return
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Key takeaways as Ryan Day, Jim Knowles evaluated Buckeyes
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Ohio State coach Ryan Day compared his team to a pianist in a dive bar
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
#OhioState defensive coordinator Jim Knowles does not want the #Buckeyes to have a bend-don't-break defense.— Lantern Sports (@LanternSports) September 13, 2022
"I'm still always chirping to go out there, hold the line and stop them right now. It's a habit. It's a way of thinking." pic.twitter.com/jsp4vc5bJC
Four Lessons Learned from Ryan Day, Jim Knowles as Buckeyes gear up to finish nonconference play
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Knowles notes: Will Caden Curry play more? | How well are Buckeyes tackling thus far
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts
Ryan Day, Jim Knowles Confident Denzel Burke Will Bounce Back After Shaky Start to Season
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Practice Report: Buckeyes getting healthier on offense as Big Ten play nears
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
#OhioState quarterback C.J. Stroud breaks down his 51-yard touchdown pass to Emeka Egbuka against Arkansas State. pic.twitter.com/34Op5isXwa— Lantern Sports (@LanternSports) September 13, 2022
How Perry Eliano went from spider webs to a dream coaching job with the Ohio State football program
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Knowles: Defense a “Right Now Proposition”
Andy Anders, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
You’re Nuts: Who is your favorite in-state opponent for Ohio State?
Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Buckeyes fan, ALS fighter Patrick Behan welcomed by Ohio State
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Seems good:
If you got it, you got it pic.twitter.com/EugbuOoz96— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) September 13, 2022
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Column: “Are you showing the women’s soccer game?”
Jami Jurich, Land-Grant Holy Land
Cross Country: New Program Director, Head Coach Looks to Establish Success
Steven Kishpaugh, The Lantern
Men’s Soccer: No. 22 Buckeyes Earn 3-All Draw at No. 14 Akron
Ohio State Athletics
All smiles after a Buckeyes WIN— Ohio State W Golf (@OhioStateWGOLF) September 13, 2022
The team combined for the fourth-lowest 54-hole score in program history and had four top-10 finishers in its win at the Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational‼️
: https://t.co/AsDg28b0WQ#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/qlsJ1RsRim
Women’s Golf: Ohio State Wins Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational
Ohio State Athletics
Men’s Soccer: Borkovic, McLaughlin Earn Co-Big Ten Honors
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
Absolute comic gold.
Grabbed it in case someone tells Bob what he said. pic.twitter.com/GqrhLF0zBo— Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) September 13, 2022
Loading comments...