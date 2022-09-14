 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for September 14, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Ask LGHL

Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ask LGHL: How does losing Evan Pryor impact the Ohio State offense?
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Ohio State looks for fully-loaded offense when Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming return
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Key takeaways as Ryan Day, Jim Knowles evaluated Buckeyes
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Ohio State coach Ryan Day compared his team to a pianist in a dive bar
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Four Lessons Learned from Ryan Day, Jim Knowles as Buckeyes gear up to finish nonconference play
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Knowles notes: Will Caden Curry play more? | How well are Buckeyes tackling thus far
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

Ryan Day, Jim Knowles Confident Denzel Burke Will Bounce Back After Shaky Start to Season
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Practice Report: Buckeyes getting healthier on offense as Big Ten play nears
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

How Perry Eliano went from spider webs to a dream coaching job with the Ohio State football program
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Knowles: Defense a “Right Now Proposition”
Andy Anders, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

You’re Nuts: Who is your favorite in-state opponent for Ohio State?
Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Buckeyes fan, ALS fighter Patrick Behan welcomed by Ohio State
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Seems good:

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Column: “Are you showing the women’s soccer game?”
Jami Jurich, Land-Grant Holy Land

Cross Country: New Program Director, Head Coach Looks to Establish Success
Steven Kishpaugh, The Lantern

Men’s Soccer: No. 22 Buckeyes Earn 3-All Draw at No. 14 Akron
Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Golf: Ohio State Wins Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational
Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Soccer: Borkovic, McLaughlin Earn Co-Big Ten Honors
Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

Absolute comic gold.

