Bucketheads Podcast: George Washington III decommits and the Buckeyes’ full schedule is out

Land-Grant Holy Land’s newest podcast, ‘Bucketheads’ takes you on a journey across the college basketball landscape every episode. The only basketball-focused podcast in the LGHL family of podcasts, co-hosts Connor Lemons and Justin Golba give the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes as well as all the other happenings in the college hoops world. ‘Bucketheads’ will be released every Thursday throughout the regular season and every other Thursday during the off-season.

On episode 46 of the Bucketheads podcast, the boys are back and we are getting closer to the season! We know that because the Ohio State men’s basketball team now has a full schedule. And spoiler alert, it stinks. For the fans, for the team, it’s all-around a big stinker.

Plus, the original first commit in the 2023 class George Washington III has now decommmitted and we talk about why. We also talk about some recent articles listing the most intimidating arenas in the nation, and the most intriguing players in college basketball for this upcoming season.

