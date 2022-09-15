Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for September 15, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Ask LGHL
Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
LGHL Asks: What are you most looking for in Ohio State’s game vs. Toledo?
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Gridiron
Practice Report: Buckeyes defense gaining steam as nonconference finale nears
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Toledo Looking Forward to Challenge at Ohio Stadium
Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Toledo Defensive Player to Watch: DE/LB Jamal Hines
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
Three areas Buckeyes can improve before opening Big Ten play
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Why Buckeyes are confident in Denzel Burke bounce-back (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Ohio State’s Josh Proctor uses ‘second shot’ to bounce back against Arkansas State
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Ohio State’s dynamic backfield duo thriving early in the 2022 season
Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic
Emeka Egbuka believes he and Marvin Harrison Jr. can be better than Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson at LSU
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Blitzing CJ Stroud might not be a great game plan. pic.twitter.com/NXeAuJvPRW— CFB Film Room (@CFBFilmRoom) September 14, 2022
Vegas Always Knows: A look at Week 3’s standout betting lines
Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
What’s up with Steele Chambers and Cody Simon as Ohio State football’s rotating linebackers?
Stephen Means, cleveland.com
Mike Hall Emerging as Legitimate Star for Ohio State Defense After Two Standout Starts: “He’s Just a Special Player”
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Caden Curry positioned to make freshman impact for Ohio State
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
#OhioState offensive lineman Dawand Jones and Caden Curry have built a friendship away from the field, so Jones said he is happy to see Curry's dreams "come true." pic.twitter.com/yhhvEikw33— Lantern Sports (@LanternSports) September 15, 2022
You’re Nuts: Which true freshman that played vs. Arkansas State is most likely to be an OSU legend?
Matt Tamanini and Jami Jurich, Land-Grant Holy Land
Column: Ohio State’s top individual performances against Arkansas State
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Buckeyes legend Aaron Craft: Ohio State wasn’t my first choice
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
This list— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) September 15, 2022
(via @kenpomeroy) pic.twitter.com/IlBFxt5a19
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Women’s Ice Hockey: Buckeyes Look to Build on Success, Championship Culture
Brett Price, The Lantern
Women’s Cross Country: Engel Named Big Ten Athlete of the Week
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
This is good.
Hey, friends, we just gave our company to planet Earth. OK, it’s more nuanced than that, but we’re closed today to celebrate this new plan to save our one and only home. We’ll be back online tomorrow.https://t.co/fvRFDgOzVZ— Patagonia (@patagonia) September 14, 2022
