Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for September 15, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

Ask LGHL

Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

LGHL Asks: What are you most looking for in Ohio State’s game vs. Toledo?

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Practice Report: Buckeyes defense gaining steam as nonconference finale nears

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Toledo Looking Forward to Challenge at Ohio Stadium

Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Toledo Defensive Player to Watch: DE/LB Jamal Hines

Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Three areas Buckeyes can improve before opening Big Ten play

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Why Buckeyes are confident in Denzel Burke bounce-back (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Ohio State’s Josh Proctor uses ‘second shot’ to bounce back against Arkansas State

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ohio State’s dynamic backfield duo thriving early in the 2022 season

Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic

Emeka Egbuka believes he and Marvin Harrison Jr. can be better than Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson at LSU

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Blitzing CJ Stroud might not be a great game plan. pic.twitter.com/NXeAuJvPRW — CFB Film Room (@CFBFilmRoom) September 14, 2022

Vegas Always Knows: A look at Week 3’s standout betting lines

Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

What’s up with Steele Chambers and Cody Simon as Ohio State football’s rotating linebackers?

Stephen Means, cleveland.com

Mike Hall Emerging as Legitimate Star for Ohio State Defense After Two Standout Starts: “He’s Just a Special Player”

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Caden Curry positioned to make freshman impact for Ohio State

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

#OhioState offensive lineman Dawand Jones and Caden Curry have built a friendship away from the field, so Jones said he is happy to see Curry's dreams "come true." pic.twitter.com/yhhvEikw33 — Lantern Sports (@LanternSports) September 15, 2022

You’re Nuts: Which true freshman that played vs. Arkansas State is most likely to be an OSU legend?

Matt Tamanini and Jami Jurich, Land-Grant Holy Land

Column: Ohio State’s top individual performances against Arkansas State

Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Buckeyes legend Aaron Craft: Ohio State wasn’t my first choice

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Women’s Ice Hockey: Buckeyes Look to Build on Success, Championship Culture

Brett Price, The Lantern

Women’s Cross Country: Engel Named Big Ten Athlete of the Week

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

This is good.