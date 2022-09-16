Ask LGHL: Answering questions about JSN’s return, Day’s refusal to run, OSU special teams, more

Every day for the entirety of the Ohio State football season, we will be asking and answering questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance. If you have a question that you would like to ask, you can tweet us @LandGrant33 or if you need more than 280 characters, send an email HERE.

On today’s episode, we answer a handful of questions from readers that include a query about the reintroduction of Jaxon Smith-Njigba to the Ohio State offense and how that could improve certain aspects of the passing game. We also get into whether OSU is best served by having Parker Fleming as its special teams’ coach and why Ryan Day doesn’t focus more on establishing the run.

Then we wrap up the episode by getting into whether or not the Buckeye defense can improve enough to beat Georgia or Alabama come College Football Playoff time.

Question 1: Stroud seems locked in on downfield throws but shaky on the shorter and intermediate stuff. Will JSN fix this?

Question 2: [Is] Parker Fleming really the best use of the extra coach?

Question 3: Why is it so easy for teams to force Day out of establishing and sticking with the run game?

Question 4 (from an email from Kenney S.): Do you think our defense will improve enough to beat Georgia or Alabama by playoff time?

