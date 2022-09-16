Buck Off Podcast: Ohio State hosts Toledo, Ryan Day expects more from the run game, and presser takeaways

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” we’re joined by Jordan Williams. The guys take a look at Ohio State’s upcoming matchup against the Toledo Rockets.

To get the show started, the guys get right into the opponent this week, as they felt the energy they gave Arkansas State bled into Ohio State’s performance. They discuss the make up of Toledo’s roster and the level of talent the Rockets are bringing to Columbus. Then they get into Ohio State’s history against Ohio schools, the MAC, and Toledo more specifically.

Then the guys get into the news surrounding the Ohio State football program this past week, which ended up not being a lot, so they discussed some other stuff. In Ohio State news, they update the injuries and players who will be back this week. Then they get into Scott Frost being fired and the Nebraska coaching situation.

In the last segment of the show, the guys get into a discussion about some of the key takeaways from the press availabilities this week. They decode the coach speak and discuss Ohio State’s running game, injuries (again), and everything QB1 had to say.

To close out the show, the guys get into their score predictions for the game and one thing Ohio State can do to impress heading into Big Ten play.

