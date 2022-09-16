Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for September 16, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
Ask LGHL
Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
LGHL Asks: What are you most looking for in Ohio State’s game vs. Toledo?
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Gridiron
Freshman Wide Receiver Kojo Antwi, Walk-on Quarterback Mason Maggs Become 11th and 12th First-Year Buckeyes to Shed Black Stripe
Chase Brown, Eleven Warriors
Film Preview: Toledo’s quarterback-heavy run game, highly structured defensive alignment
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land
Previewing Buckeyes Week Three matchup with Toledo
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Ryan Day’s Final Media Appearance Before the Toledo Game
Ryan Day Radio Show: Ohio State’s Head Coach Sees Room for Improvement, Wants Buckeyes to Bring It This Weekend Against Toledo
Chase Brown and Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Analyzing Ryan Day lightning round before Toledo (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Fixing Penalties Remains Focus Entering Toledo Matchup
Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
September 15, 2022
Column: Who are the breakout performers for Ohio State this year?
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land
Caden Curry Making Early Case for More Playing Time as True Freshman in Ohio State’s Defensive End Rotation
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Jim Knowles Pleased with Three-Man Linebacker Rotation as Steele Chambers, Cody Simon Split Reps at Will
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Patience, quarterback excellence fueling Buckeyes prolific offense
Tim May, Lettermen Row
Ohio State is excited to see what Chip Trayanum can do as kick returner
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
#DevelopedHere
Colleges with the most players on active 2022 NFL Kickoff Weekend rosters:— NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) September 15, 2022
1) @AlabamaFTBL, 58
T-2) @LSUfootball, 52
T-2) @OhioStateFB, 52
4) @GeorgiaFootball, 44
5) @NDFootball, 37
6) @PennStateFball, 35
T-7) @GatorsFB, 33
T-7) @UMichFootball, 33
‘I’m trying to wreak havoc.’ Jack Sawyer relishing his new position for Ohio State
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
Film Study: Jim Knowles’ Aggressive Approach Had Paid off thus Far for the Ohio State Defense
Kyle Jones, Eleven Warriors
MC&J: Ohio State closes out non-conference play as a big favorite over Toledo
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Top five Ohio State women’s basketball conference games to watch in 2022-23
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State men’s basketball player preview: Sean McNeil
Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Field Hockey: Three Buckeyes On the 2022 NFHCA Watch List
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
Before starting at Denison, I wrote a profile on Howard Dwight Smith, the architect who left a lucrative gig in NY building mansions for wealthy industrialists to return to #OhioState & build Ohio Stadium & so many other important structures. #Buckeyes https://t.co/ThwFkxDRWu— Tom Reed (@treed1919) September 14, 2022
