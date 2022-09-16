Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for September 16, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

LGHL Asks: What are you most looking for in Ohio State’s game vs. Toledo?

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Freshman Wide Receiver Kojo Antwi, Walk-on Quarterback Mason Maggs Become 11th and 12th First-Year Buckeyes to Shed Black Stripe

Chase Brown, Eleven Warriors

Film Preview: Toledo’s quarterback-heavy run game, highly structured defensive alignment

Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

Previewing Buckeyes Week Three matchup with Toledo

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Ryan Day’s Final Media Appearance Before the Toledo Game

Ryan Day Radio Show: Ohio State’s Head Coach Sees Room for Improvement, Wants Buckeyes to Bring It This Weekend Against Toledo

Chase Brown and Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Analyzing Ryan Day lightning round before Toledo (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Fixing Penalties Remains Focus Entering Toledo Matchup

Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Column: Who are the breakout performers for Ohio State this year?

David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

Caden Curry Making Early Case for More Playing Time as True Freshman in Ohio State’s Defensive End Rotation

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Jim Knowles Pleased with Three-Man Linebacker Rotation as Steele Chambers, Cody Simon Split Reps at Will

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Patience, quarterback excellence fueling Buckeyes prolific offense

Tim May, Lettermen Row

Ohio State is excited to see what Chip Trayanum can do as kick returner

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

‘I’m trying to wreak havoc.’ Jack Sawyer relishing his new position for Ohio State

Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Film Study: Jim Knowles’ Aggressive Approach Had Paid off thus Far for the Ohio State Defense

Kyle Jones, Eleven Warriors

MC&J: Ohio State closes out non-conference play as a big favorite over Toledo

Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

Top five Ohio State women’s basketball conference games to watch in 2022-23

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State men’s basketball player preview: Sean McNeil

Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

Field Hockey: Three Buckeyes On the 2022 NFHCA Watch List

Ohio State Athletics

