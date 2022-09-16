Buckeyes earn another Crystal Ball prediction for a top receiver in the 2024 class

It has been a little bit of time since Ohio State received their last commitment, but that’s just how recruiting can go often times. The Buckeyes tend to receive commitments in groups rather than one at a time these days, and with high school football going on, currently recruits are focused on their own seasons at hand.

That said, with how many home games Ohio State has this year, the recruiting opportunities are plentiful, and the game day experiences are living up to the hype. Another opportunity tomorrow awaits, and certainly next weekend’s Big Ten opener with Wisconsin in town under the lights has shaped up to be another big chance for the coaching staff.

Momentum is on Ohio State’s side. While the commitments may not be coming right away, this staff has laid the groundwork and has done endless amounts of work that is definitely going to pay off even if it’s down the road.

Graham still trending towards OSU

Stop if you’ve heard this before, but Brian Hartline is dominant at developing his players and on the recruiting trail. The two aspects go together perfectly, but he just continues to prove how valuable he is as a major member of this coaching staff. The amount of guys he’s able to bring in is second to none, and when you think about the pure talent that these players have, it’s just a dream scenario for Ohio State’s offense.

As long as Hartline is in Columbus, the receiver recruiting is going to be at an all-time high, and Thursday an example may have furthered that sentiment when some positive vibes came surrounding another top national receiver target.

Receiving a 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction in their favor, the Buckeyes continue to be in front for 2024 four-star receiver, Mylan Graham (New Haven, Indiana/New Haven). The prediction coming from Bill Kurelic of Bucknuts is much like Steve Wiltfong’s in terms of validity behind the pick, so seeing this trend definitely bodes well for the Buckeyes as they look to lock him down as a member of the 2024 class.

The No. 69 player nationally, Graham is the ninth-best receiver in the country and the top plater in Indiana per the 247Sports Composite. Expected to be in town next weekend for the Wisconsin game, a commitment isn’t guaranteed, but eventually this does look like the Buckeyes on the winning side to landing yet another relite receiver prospect thanks to the efforts of Hartline.

Quick Hits

On the basketball side of things, Ohio State hoops continues it’s own hard work on the trail and is looking to cap off their current class in a big way. Much like football, Chris Holtmann and his crew have the 2024 cycle in their mind and are doing what it takes now to win over their top priorities.

Yesterday, Ohio State was in to see 2024 center, Peyton Marshall (Marietta, Georgia/Kell). A 7-foot, 300 pound big man, Marshall is a perfect candidate to fill a void the Buckeyes have needed in some time in terms of a true center in the middle of the roster.

The No. 84 player nationally, Marshall is also the 11th-best center in the country and the sixth-best player in Georgia for his class per the 247Sports Composite. With double-digit offers to his name already from the likes of Georgia, Cincinnati, Ole Miss, Illinois, Missouri, and a host of others, Marshall does not currently have Ohio State in the fold, but visits like this show the interest from the coaches point of view, and that makes you think an offer down the road may certainly come to fruition.