Ohio State vs. Toledo: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, more

The year was 1921; Ohio Stadium was still under construction and the Ohio State football team welcomed the Oberlin Yeomen to Ohio Field. The result of that contest is one that will live in infamy within the borders of the state of Ohio and will hang heavy on the hearts of every Buckeye fan the world over.

The visitors won a titanic defensive struggle 7-6. In the intervening 101 years, Ohio State has attempted to exorcize the ghosts of Oberlin by beating 50-straight in-state opponents. The Toledo Rockets will attempt to end that streak tonight in The Horseshoe as they travel south with the No. 4 defense in the country (more on that in a second) to take on the third-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes.

On the season, the Rockets have defeated the Long Island University Sharks (yes, that is a real team) and the University of Massachusetts Minute Men (no, they should not be a real team). So, while their stats are impressive, their competition has been less than impressive thus far this fall.

That will change tonight at 7 p.m. ET in a game to be broadcast on FOX as the Buckeyes will likely get a few key pieces back as the best wide receiver in the country Jaxon Smith-Njigba is expected to return after getting hurt against Notre Dame in Week 1 and sitting out Week 2 against Arkansas State. Defensive wrecking ball Mike Hall Jr. is also in line to return, and Ohio State coaches have also mentioned that wide receivers Julian Fleming and Kamryn Babb, as well as cornerback Jordan Hancock, could return this week as well.

When is the game and how can I watch?

Game Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. ET

Location: Columbus, Ohio

TV: FOX

Online: Fox Sports Live

Radio: 97.1 FM/1460 AM

DraftKings Sportsbook line: Ohio State -31 | o/u 62.5

Official LGHL Prediction: Ohio State 54, Toledo 17

Matt’s Prediction: Ohio State 49, Toledo 9

Below is your Ohio State vs. Toledo GameThread. Be respectful, be kind and — as always — keep it classy, BuckeyeNation. If you like GIFs, lay ‘em on us. In all, be good fans, cheer for your teams, be cool to each other (even if somebody else isn’t) and everyone wins. Let’s finish the season strong!

