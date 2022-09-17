Bold Predictions: Stroud moves up the all-time passing leaders list

Before each Ohio State game this year, LGHL is going to bring you some “bold predictions”. This will include somewhere a few hot takes for the game, whether it be passing yards, points scored, sacks, or some other things that we could see happening during the game.

C.J. Stroud will be the in the top-10 for career passing yards at Ohio State - 388 yards needed

The Buckeyes’ starting quarterback was already knocking on the door of this list last season. He could make the leap this evening. Stroud needs just 388 passing yards against Toledo to overtake the late Dwayne Haskins in the No. 10 spot.

Stroud could also make moves on the career passing touchdowns list. Already sitting at the No. 10 spot with 50, Stroud could overtake Art Schlichter and Braxton Miller to move to No. 8 with just two passing touchdowns this evening. He could tie for the No. 6 spot with Troy Smith and Haskins with four touchdowns on the night.

New (for this year) receiving touchdowns - A score apiece from JSN and Julian Fleming

Okay, this one really isn’t all that bold. After missing the Buckeyes’ first two games due to injury, wide receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming are expected to return, and they have some catching up to do ahead of Big Ten play.

Assuming full health, we can expect Stroud to look the pair’s way to make sure they’re fully incorporated into the offense before Ohio State moves on to Wisconsin next week.

However, here’s the kicker: Smith-Njigba and Fleming have some serious competition at receiver from Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka, who’ve had monster starts to the season themselves.

Ohio State will finally cover the spread - 32 points

Despite strong showings to start off nonconference play, the Buckeyes have not covered the spread in either of their first two games this season. That can change tonight.

Ohio State is favored by 32 over the Rockets. Toledo is averaging 46 points per game on offense. They also haven’t allowed a lot of points defensively (10 total this season) but they’ve played Long Island and UMass, so take it with a grain of salt.

The Buckeyes were favored by 21 against Notre Dame and 44.5 versus Arkansas State. The slow start against the Fighting Irish hurt in the opener, as did general sloppiness against the Red Wolves. Those problems should be fixed by the time Ohio State takes the field tonight.

Turnovers - just one!

The Buckeyes haven’t forced one this year. However, Toledo quarterback DeQuan Finn has already thrown a pick early this season. Moreover, Jim Knowles’ secondary is getting thirsty. A secondary that still has a lot to prove this year will be sniffing out that opportunity.

Nebraska will beat Oklahoma

One of the most bizarre college football sagas from the last few months has at last come to an end, with Scott Frost getting his pink slip from his alma mater after last week’s loss to Georgia Southern.

The Sooners might be favored by 11, but Nebraska, perhaps, might find some semblance of a defense (the Huskers are allowing 31 points per game, which ties them for 98th in the FBS).

This certainly is the most unlikely of today’s predictions, but it would at least imbibe Nebraska with some positive chaos for the first time this season.