LGHL Tailgate Podcast: Everything you need to know to watch today’s Ohio State vs. Toledo game

No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (-31) vs. Toledo | over/under 62.5

Game Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. ET

Location: Columbus, Ohio

TV: FOX

Online: Fox Sports Live

Radio: 97.1 FM/1460 AM

Tonight, the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes will wrap up non-conference play for the 2022 season as they host the Toledo Rockets. Having won their last 50 games against in-state opponents, OSU will be up against (statistically) one of the best defenses in the country, as the Rockets are the fourth-ranked defense and second-ranked scoring D. However, given that their two opponents this season have been the LIU Sharks and UMass Minute Men, their stats thus far might need to be taken with a grain of salt.

It is expected that the best wide receiver in the country — Jaxon Smith-Njigba — will be back on the field for Ohio State, as will dominant defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. Other Buckeyes who could be making a return are wide receivers Julian Fleming and Kamryn Babb, along with cornerback Jordan Hancock.

Matt’s Game Prediction: Ohio State 49-9

C.J. Stroud: at least 325 passing yards, 4 TDs

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Marvin Harrison Jr., Cade Stover: At least 1 TD each

Ohio State Defense: 4 sacks and 2 takeaways

