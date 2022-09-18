Instant Recap Podcast: C.J. Stroud, Buckeye near perfect in Toledo blowout

Ohio State took down MAC favorite and a talented Toledo team 77-21 behind five touchdowns from C.J. Stroud and 763 total yards of offense. Chris Renne is joined by Justin Golba to bring you the Land-Grant Holy Land “Instant Recap Podcast.”

To start, Chris and Justin touch on the defense and things they like and didn’t like from the game, including the question, “Are the cornerbacks officially a problem?”

They then touch on some positive things, like the fact the offense cannot be stopped and had the Rockets on their heels from the first minute of the game. This conversation includes a deep discussion on how good the offense was, and an in-depth look at how Cade Stover is the best tight end in school history.

Chris and Justin also talked about the front seven and even though they are playing well, there are still some missed opportunities and plays being left out there. And, the Buckeyes finally forced a turnover. Then they get into a deep appreciation of how the Buckeyes competed heading into Big Ten play.

At the end, they touch on their favorite moments from the game including a walk-on touchdown, Julian Fleming’s return to the field, and some absolutely monstrous hits. To close out the show the guys give out the players of the game, an injury update, and what’s next for the Buckeyes on the schedule.

