LGHL Uncut Podcast: Day, Stroud, Wilson break down Ohio State’s blowout win over Toledo

On this episode of “Land-Grant Holy Land Uncut,” Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day, starting quarterback C.J. Stroud, and offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson discuss the team’s 77-21 blowout victory over the Toledo Rockets. Day praised his team’s effort, especially those of players who had not previously been a part of the game plan this season, either due to injuries or being buried on the depth chart. He also discusses Stroud’s near-perfect performance and why he decided to take the ball after winning the opening coin toss.

The quarterback then breaks down the connections he had with some of his weapons, including Julian Fleming, Cade Stover, Dallan Hayden, and others. Despite being 22-of-27 passes for 367 yards and 5 touchdowns, Stroud details his biggest disappointment of the game and how it ties into the most difficult throws for him to make.

Wilson wraps up the press conference by talking about the use of I-formation the development of Hayden and walk-on running back TC Caffey, and more.

