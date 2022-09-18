Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Ohio State drops 77 points on Toledo

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast ‘Hangout in the Holy Land’ is here! Join LGHL’s co-managing editor Gene Ross alongside his co-host Josh Dooley as they cover everything from football to basketball to recruiting and more!

On this episode, Gene and Josh recap Ohio State’s Week 3 win over Toledo. The Buckeyes emerged with a 77-21 victory as C.J. Stroud and his treasure trove of wide receivers carved up the Rockets’ secondary. Jim Knowles’ defense sprung a few leaks, and the cornerback position is one of concern, but overall the Silver Bullets continued to look strong as they came away with their first two takeaways of the year. We also got to see more of some of Ohio State’s young guys in the blowout, with a handful of standout performances among them in limited action.

