I-70 Football Podcast: What in the world is wrong with the B1G West?

Three weeks into the season and the Big Ten East has been dominant. With a combined record of 20-1, the East has avoided the upset bug that has plagued college football so far. The same cannot be said for the West, which is a combined 12-10 and suffers an upset weekly, with Northwestern being upset by Southern Illinois in Week 3. In this episode of the I-70 Football Show, the guys get into what is going on with the West. Surprise, surprise from a league filled with bad coaches.

In their Week 3 recap, the guys discuss Ohio State’s dismantling of Toledo to the tune of 11 touchdowns in 13 total possessions. As we often discuss, the Big Ten West is full of bad coaches or coaches making bad decisions, and that was the case in Purdue’s loss to Syracuse — a game they should have won if not for a foolish decision to run cover zero up four with 12 seconds left. Indiana, as every Big Ten program should, found a way to win against an inferior opponent in a thrilling overtime win over Western Kentucky. Lastly, the guys recap Penn State’s blowout of Auburn. It is time to put to rest the discussion that the dregs of the SEC are better than teams in every other conference.

We’re officially a quarter of the way through the season, which means we are starting to understand who teams are and what their ceiling is. One team we have not figured out is Michigan, but that should change after a game against Maryland. Maryland arguably has the second-best quarterback and wide receiver corp in the Big Ten, and will challenge Michigan’s starless defense. Ohio State plays Wisconsin in a game that isn’t expected to be close after Wisconsin’s loss to Washington State. Minnesota looks to assert its dominance and gain respect with a win over Michigan State. It is a shame that they are still not ranked.

In their weekly pit stops, Jordan questions the concept that is college kickers. At this point why do they exist, and why are they so bad at their jobs? Dante, despite saying he wouldn’t multiple times, bought 2K and is enjoying it.

