Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for September 19, 2022

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Gridiron
Injured Buckeyes RB Henderson says he’ll be back ‘soon’
Ashley Beach, The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State had several injury concerns vs. Toledo but nothing ‘long-term’
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Ohio State Took Precautions with Several Banged-Up Buckeyes Against Toledo, but Injuries Concerning Nonetheless Before Big Ten Opener
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
First Look: Buckeyes to step up in class with Big Ten opener vs. Wisconsin
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts
Ohio State opens as 17.5-point favorites over Wisconsin
Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
TreVeyon Henderson injury update: Ohio State star RB wears walking boot after Toledo game, Buckeyes’ 77-21 win
Brad Crawford, 247Sports
Buckeyes hold steady in latest polls after blowout win over Toledo
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Buckeye Stock Market Report: Buckeyes’ offensive machine crushes Toledo Rockets
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land
Key Takeaways as Buckeyes polish off nonconference slate
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Ohio State goes old school in quest to be a more ‘complete’ offense (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
Scientifically ranking all 11 of Ohio State’s touchdowns against Toledo
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
Five Things: Ohio State Obliterates Toledo in Final Tuneup Before Big Ten Play
Chris Lauderback, Eleven Warriors
Column: Go ahead and start engraving C.J. Stroud’s Heisman Trophy
Jami Jurich, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State had 763 yards of total offense last night against Toledo.— Gene Ross (@Gene_Ross23) September 18, 2022
Iowa has 653 yards of total offense this season (3 games).
Three Questions Answered: Toledo
Jack Emerson, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Buckeye Leafs: Confident C.J. Stroud decimates Toledo defense with incredible performance
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Ohio’s State: Breaking down Ohio State’s win over Toledo using in-state landmarks
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Basketball brings Aaron Craft, incarcerated together for hope
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Men’s Soccer: No. 22 Ohio State Earns 2-1 Win vs. No. 15 Indiana
Ohio State Buckeyes
Kyle Snyder Wins Gold Medal at World Wrestling Championships
Chase Brown, Eleven Warriors
And now for something completely different...
Love the shade...
Cheers to keeping the receipts. https://t.co/5nNXUZEY8E— Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) September 18, 2022
