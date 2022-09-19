Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for September 19, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

Ask LGHL

Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Injured Buckeyes RB Henderson says he’ll be back ‘soon’

Ashley Beach, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State had several injury concerns vs. Toledo but nothing ‘long-term’

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ohio State Took Precautions with Several Banged-Up Buckeyes Against Toledo, but Injuries Concerning Nonetheless Before Big Ten Opener

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

First Look: Buckeyes to step up in class with Big Ten opener vs. Wisconsin

Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

Ohio State opens as 17.5-point favorites over Wisconsin

Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

TreVeyon Henderson injury update: Ohio State star RB wears walking boot after Toledo game, Buckeyes’ 77-21 win

Brad Crawford, 247Sports

Buckeyes hold steady in latest polls after blowout win over Toledo

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Buckeye Stock Market Report: Buckeyes’ offensive machine crushes Toledo Rockets

David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

Key Takeaways as Buckeyes polish off nonconference slate

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Ohio State goes old school in quest to be a more ‘complete’ offense (paywall)

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Scientifically ranking all 11 of Ohio State’s touchdowns against Toledo

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Five Things: Ohio State Obliterates Toledo in Final Tuneup Before Big Ten Play

Chris Lauderback, Eleven Warriors

Column: Go ahead and start engraving C.J. Stroud’s Heisman Trophy

Jami Jurich, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State had 763 yards of total offense last night against Toledo.



Iowa has 653 yards of total offense this season (3 games). — Gene Ross (@Gene_Ross23) September 18, 2022

Three Questions Answered: Toledo

Jack Emerson, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Buckeye Leafs: Confident C.J. Stroud decimates Toledo defense with incredible performance

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Ohio’s State: Breaking down Ohio State’s win over Toledo using in-state landmarks

Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Basketball brings Aaron Craft, incarcerated together for hope

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Men’s Soccer: No. 22 Ohio State Earns 2-1 Win vs. No. 15 Indiana

Ohio State Buckeyes

Kyle Snyder Wins Gold Medal at World Wrestling Championships

Chase Brown, Eleven Warriors

And now for something completely different...

Love the shade...