Five-star DL from Florida sets Ohio State visit

The Buckeyes had an offensive explosion on Saturday, dropping 77 points against Toledo. Now, Ohio State will now shift their focus to an in-conference foe in Wisconsin, and on Sunday they learned that a top defensive target will be on campus to take in the action. Plus, another blue-chip wide receiver has the Buckeyes as one of his top schools, unsurprisingly.

Keeley sets Ohio State visit

The biggest news of the weekend was undoubtedly the update that came about late last night.

According to Hayes Fawcett of On3, Ohio State will be getting yet another visit from 2023 five-star defensive end Keon Keeley of Berkeley Prep (FL) this weekend when the Buckeyes scrap with the Badgers.

Five-Star Edge Keon Keeley (@keon_keeley) will be in Columbus for Ohio State’s game vs Wisconsin.



The No. 3 Player in the 2023 Class also visited Ohio State on September 2nd (OV)https://t.co/0P59vPHQD9 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) September 19, 2022

For Keeley, it will be his second visit to Columbus this month, as the Tampa native was also on campus for Ohio State’s Week 1 win over Notre Dame — the program he was formerly committed to.

The trip for Keeley is a big opportunity for defensive line coach Larry Johnson and the Buckeyes to impress perhaps their top defensive target on the board. Keeley has been a longtime target for Ohio State dating back to when they offered him in December of last year.

Another notable detail about the upcoming trip for Keeley is that his previous visit was an official visit. That means this weekend, everything will be own the Keeley family’s own dime which likely shows the interest that he has in the Buckeyes. Of course this is news that Ohio State is more than happy with, as they are in high pursuit with defensive line holes in the class that need to be filled.

Keeley is currently pegged as the No. 7 prospect in the 2023 recruiting class and would be the highest rated pledge in the Buckeyes’ class, if they can pull this one out. It won’t be easy, as programs like Alabama and Florida are also well-positioned.

Buckeyes a “top school” for Smith

It seems that year after year, the one constant is that Ohio State wide receiver coach Brian Hartline is able to reel in a few big fish at the pass-catching position. For next years cycle, Perhaps the biggest fish that the Buckeyes are tracking is 2024 four-star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith of Chaminade-Madonna Prep (FL).

While it seemed as if Ohio State was in great position for the Opa Locka standout, Smith confirmed as much this weekend, according to a tweet from Buckeye Huddle.

Nation's top receiver on the #Buckeyes - "They know they are a top school in my recruitment for sure, they know that."



More on Ohio State's pursuit of super junior JJ Smith:https://t.co/AGq4LzusL1 — BuckeyeHuddle.com (@BuckeyeHuddle) September 18, 2022

The Buckeyes were already seemingly a leader in the recruitment of Smith, as evidenced by being the Crystal Ball favorite on 247Sports, but hearing as much straight from the source should be comforting for the Ohio State fanbase.

If Hartline can work his magic yet again, it would come as no surprise for the Buckeyes. It would also give the receiver room yet another elite prospect to develop in Columbus as Smith currently ranks as the No. 7 player in his class and is the top pass-catching prospect in the country.

Quick Hits