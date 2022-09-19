The Dotted Line Podcast: Four-star guard Taison Chatman expected to commit to Ohio State on Tuesday

On “The Dotted Line”, Land-Grant Holy Land’s Matt Tamanini talks to recruiting experts, LGHL’s recruiting analysts, and prospects themselves to get a unique perspective on the players that will be a part of Ohio State’s future.

On today’s episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s recruiting-centric podcast, we are taking a brief break from football as Chris Holtmann and his Ohio State men’s basketball team are expecting to land another major commitment on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. ET in the No. 31-ranked player in the country, four-star combo guard Taison Chatman. The Minneapolis native is down to five schools, OSU, Kansas, Xavier, Minnesota, and Virginia, but all of 247Sports’ crystal balls place him as the fourth member of Holtmann’s 2023 class.

On the episode, Matt Tamanini and Justin Golba discuss how his presumed commitment came to be, what role George Washinton III’s decommitment last week had on Chatman, and what this does (or doesn’t) mean for the recruitment of Bronny James.

