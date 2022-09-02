Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for September 2, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

Ask LGHL

Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ask LGHL: A smörgåsbord of outstanding nagging questions

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Live updates: The Ryan Day Show - Notre Dame week

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ryan Day Radio Show: Ryan Day Previews Historic Matchup with Notre Dame, Expects Experienced Roster to Play with Competitive Excellence Against Irish

Chase Brown and Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Analyzing final Ryan Day comments before opener (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Film Preview: Ohio State’s plan of attack for a successful performance against Notre Dame

Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

Who’s ready to run through a brick wall?

Breaking down where Notre Dame may have edge, present problems for Buckeyes

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Column: What’s the No. 1 concern as the Buckeyes take on the Irish?

David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

Game Data: Buckeyes host Notre Dame in first-ever top-five season opening match-up

Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

Three Key Matchups in Ohio State’s Season Opener Against Notre Dame

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Why C.J. Stroud gives Buckeyes edge in highly-anticipated Notre Dame matchup

Tim May, Lettermen Row

Now that’s a good use of NIL money!

game day suits courtesy of QB1 #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/vW7ZCOzGvt — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) September 1, 2022

MC&J: Notre Dame-Ohio State undoubtedly tops Week 1’s slate involving Big Ten teams

Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame : Experts make their predictions

Brian White, The Columbus Dispatch

Notre Dame at Ohio State odds, picks, preview (paywall)

Adam Gretz, The Athletic

Significant talent differential on Saturday

The 2022 Team Talent Composite is HERE ‼️



The 20 most talented teams in the country Who do y'all think will win it all in 2022?



Full Team Talent Composite https://t.co/PSkImoWxIe pic.twitter.com/VwDjUB2DaS — 247Sports (@247Sports) September 1, 2022

Philadelphia Eagles Claim Former Ohio State Running Back Trey Sermon off Waivers from San Francisco 49ers

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

On the Hardwood

Ohio State women’s basketball releases full 2022-23 non-conference schedule

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State men’s basketball player preview: Brice Sensabaugh

Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Men’s Soccer: Wootton PK Goal Gives Buckeyes 1-0 Win at BGSU

Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes Blank Flyers 4-0

Ohio State Athletics

Back in the win column and a clean sheet! ￼#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/C2q1G7c7RF — THE Ohio State WSOC (@OhioStateWSOC) September 2, 2022

Women’s Soccer: Jones Excited to Return to Outside Back for Sophomore Season

Coby Maeir, The Lantern

Men’s Tennis: Wolf Enjoying Run at US Open

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

