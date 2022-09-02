 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for September 2, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 01 Rose Bowl Game - Ohio State v Utah Photo by John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

Ask LGHL

Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ask LGHL: A smörgåsbord of outstanding nagging questions
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Live updates: The Ryan Day Show - Notre Dame week
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ryan Day Radio Show: Ryan Day Previews Historic Matchup with Notre Dame, Expects Experienced Roster to Play with Competitive Excellence Against Irish
Chase Brown and Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Analyzing final Ryan Day comments before opener (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Film Preview: Ohio State’s plan of attack for a successful performance against Notre Dame
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

Who’s ready to run through a brick wall?

Breaking down where Notre Dame may have edge, present problems for Buckeyes
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Column: What’s the No. 1 concern as the Buckeyes take on the Irish?
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

Game Data: Buckeyes host Notre Dame in first-ever top-five season opening match-up
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

Three Key Matchups in Ohio State’s Season Opener Against Notre Dame
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Why C.J. Stroud gives Buckeyes edge in highly-anticipated Notre Dame matchup
Tim May, Lettermen Row

Now that’s a good use of NIL money!

MC&J: Notre Dame-Ohio State undoubtedly tops Week 1’s slate involving Big Ten teams
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame : Experts make their predictions
Brian White, The Columbus Dispatch

Notre Dame at Ohio State odds, picks, preview (paywall)
Adam Gretz, The Athletic

Significant talent differential on Saturday

Philadelphia Eagles Claim Former Ohio State Running Back Trey Sermon off Waivers from San Francisco 49ers
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

On the Hardwood

Ohio State women’s basketball releases full 2022-23 non-conference schedule
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State men’s basketball player preview: Brice Sensabaugh
Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Men’s Soccer: Wootton PK Goal Gives Buckeyes 1-0 Win at BGSU
Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes Blank Flyers 4-0
Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Soccer: Jones Excited to Return to Outside Back for Sophomore Season
Coby Maeir, The Lantern

Men’s Tennis: Wolf Enjoying Run at US Open
Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

Glad this moment was documented on national TV.

More From Land-Grant Holy Land

Loading comments...