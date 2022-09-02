Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for September 2, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Ask LGHL
Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ask LGHL: A smörgåsbord of outstanding nagging questions
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Gridiron
Live updates: The Ryan Day Show - Notre Dame week
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Ryan Day Radio Show: Ryan Day Previews Historic Matchup with Notre Dame, Expects Experienced Roster to Play with Competitive Excellence Against Irish
Chase Brown and Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Analyzing final Ryan Day comments before opener (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Film Preview: Ohio State’s plan of attack for a successful performance against Notre Dame
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land
Who’s ready to run through a brick wall?
September 1, 2022
Breaking down where Notre Dame may have edge, present problems for Buckeyes
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Column: What’s the No. 1 concern as the Buckeyes take on the Irish?
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land
Game Data: Buckeyes host Notre Dame in first-ever top-five season opening match-up
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts
Three Key Matchups in Ohio State’s Season Opener Against Notre Dame
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Why C.J. Stroud gives Buckeyes edge in highly-anticipated Notre Dame matchup
Tim May, Lettermen Row
Now that’s a good use of NIL money!
game day suits courtesy of QB1 #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/vW7ZCOzGvt— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) September 1, 2022
MC&J: Notre Dame-Ohio State undoubtedly tops Week 1’s slate involving Big Ten teams
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State vs. Notre Dame : Experts make their predictions
Brian White, The Columbus Dispatch
Notre Dame at Ohio State odds, picks, preview (paywall)
Adam Gretz, The Athletic
Significant talent differential on Saturday
The 2022 Team Talent Composite is HERE ‼️— 247Sports (@247Sports) September 1, 2022
The 20 most talented teams in the country Who do y'all think will win it all in 2022?
Full Team Talent Composite https://t.co/PSkImoWxIe pic.twitter.com/VwDjUB2DaS
Philadelphia Eagles Claim Former Ohio State Running Back Trey Sermon off Waivers from San Francisco 49ers
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
On the Hardwood
Ohio State women’s basketball releases full 2022-23 non-conference schedule
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State men’s basketball player preview: Brice Sensabaugh
Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Men’s Soccer: Wootton PK Goal Gives Buckeyes 1-0 Win at BGSU
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes Blank Flyers 4-0
Ohio State Athletics
Back in the win column and a clean sheet! ￼#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/C2q1G7c7RF— THE Ohio State WSOC (@OhioStateWSOC) September 2, 2022
Women’s Soccer: Jones Excited to Return to Outside Back for Sophomore Season
Coby Maeir, The Lantern
Men’s Tennis: Wolf Enjoying Run at US Open
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
Glad this moment was documented on national TV.
“You can tell he ran hard!”— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 2, 2022
–– Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) after Chris Jefferson's 72-yard pick-six #BoilerUp
( : @CFBONFOX) pic.twitter.com/5GJhyabBg3
