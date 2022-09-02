In Conversation Podcast: LGHL legend Alexis Chassen talks excitement of OSU vs. ND, college football’s return

On Land-Grant Holy Land In Conversation, we talk to people in and around Ohio State athletics, and the sporting world at large, to bring you a different insight and perspective to the teams, athletes, and university that you love.

On the eve of Ohio State’s season opener, Matt Tamanini is joined by dear friend and LGHL legend Alexis Chassen. The deputy producer for SB Nation’s Philadelphia Eagles blog Bleeding Green Nation talks about her excitement for the college football season and how her appreciation for college football has changed now that she no longer covers the sport.

They also get into the best game-day snacks, plans for Saturday night’s game, their individual predictions for how badly Ohio State will beat Notre Dame, and much more.

Connect with Alexis Chassen

Twitter: @LovelyBuckeye

Connect with Matt Tamanini

Twitter: @BWWMatt

Theme music provided by www.bensound.com