Buck Off Podcast: Notre Dame and the tale of the big Week 1 match up

On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I am joined by Jordan Williams to preview Ohio State’s AP Top-5 match up against Notre Dame.

To get the show started, we touch on the atmosphere and aura building around Columbus, Ohio as the game approaches. After that, we discuss the place Notre Dame has and how they compare to other northern college football powers. We talk about how a helmet game at night has us incredibly excited for the game to get here. Then we talk about how the recruits will be in the building to round off the insane vibes heading into this matchup.

Then we get into the coach and player press conferences from this week. We talk about Ryan Day discussing establishing the run game and how we both want to see more commitment from Day in running the ball. We talk about Day’s excitement for the defense and how the Notre Dame defensive line will present challenges for Ohio State. After that, we talk about the stoic confidence of Jim Knowles and how he has us bought in for a huge game.

After the break, we come back and get into our Notre Dame report. This leads us to discussing the injuries on Notre Dame’s side as well as the inconsistent depth at some important positions. We also discuss the first year starter Tyler Buchner and what challenges he might present Ohio State’s defense.

To close out the show, we get into how Ohio State wins the football game, we give our score predictions, and we give a couple reasons why we’re excited for college football to finally be here.

