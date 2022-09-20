2024 five-star CB to visit Ohio State

Ohio State is 3-0 after a dominant offensive output this past weekend when the team played host to Toledo. This coming weekend should present the team with a more difficult task as Wisconsin heads to ‘The Shoe Saturday. While most of the headlines this week will focus on this current roster and the Wisconsin game, Ohio State continues to make the recruiting headlines as well.

2024 five-star CB to visit this weekend

The visitor list for this Saturday continues to grow daily as the Buckeyes are preparing for a massive recruiting weekend, alongside preparing for the game. A large number of recruits have already added their names to the list this weekend, and more will continue leading up to Saturday.

On Monday, the Buckeyes learned one of their biggest targets in next year’s class will be making the trek to Columbus this weekend when 2024 five-star cornerback Charles Lester III (Sarasota, FL / Riverview) announced his upcoming visit.

Ohio State offered Lester back on Jan. 25, and since the offer, multiple other schools have followed suit. Lester now holds a reported 25 scholarship offers from the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Notre Dame, USC, Oklahoma, Penn State, Michigan, Michigan State, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida State, Miami, etc.

The visit this weekend will be his first to Columbus, but he has found time to visit with other schools that have offered him. Lester has now completed unofficial visits with Michigan, Alabama, Miami, Florida State and Georgia and soon Ohio State will be adding their name to this list. He has not yet released a top schools list, but the above teams look to have a leg up on the competition.

It will be difficult for Ohio State to lure Lester out of SEC Country, especially his home state school of Florida, but this weekend will be a big step for the team in doing so. If Lester enjoys his time in Columbus, expect him to try to schedule a return visit in the future. If the Buckeyes are able to host him on an official visit in the future, it will be great insight into their chances of landing him.

Lester is the No. 5 CB in the 247Sports Composite Rankings for 2024 and he is the No. 24 overall prospect. He is also the No. 9 recruit from the talent-rich state state of Florida.

Ohio State men’s hoops hoping for commitment today

Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class has been a somewhat rollercoaster ride as of late. Just a couple months ago, the Buckeyes class was within the top five classes in the 247Sports Class Rankings. Then, a couple of weeks ago, four-star combo guard George Washington III decommitted from the program, dropping the class to No. 9 with just three verbal commitments.

In the weeks following Washington’s decommitment, the Buckeyes played host to multiple combo guards in the class in four-star Taison Chatmen and four-star Bronny James. James’ recruitment is still anybody’s guess, but the Buckeyes have been trending for Chatman as of late, including the Buckeyes earning three selections in the 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions.

While Crystal Ball predictions are far from guarantees, the Buckeyes will learn later today where Chatman will decide to continue his basketball career. Chatman is scheduled to announce his commitment today at 7:00 p.m. CT/8:00 p.m. ET and will be choosing between Ohio State, Kansas, Minnesota, Virginia and Xavier.

TUNE IN: Taison Chatman (@tchat04), the No. 31 overall prospect in the 2023 class, will make his college decision tomorrow at 7:00 PM CT/8:00 PM ET, live on @247Sports.



FINALISTS: Kansas, Minnesota, Virginia, Ohio State and Xavier. pic.twitter.com/jARaPh0QaH — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) September 19, 2022

Make sure to follow Land-Grant Holy Land as we will update you regarding Chatman’s decision.