Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for September 20, 2022

On the Gridiron

Ohio State names two players of the game against Toledo

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

C.J. Stroud named Big Ten Offensive Player of Week after near-perfect night against Toledo

Matt Parker, Lettermen Row

Ryan Day Says Injuries to Several Buckeye Starters Are “Not Long-Term”: “we’re Gonna Need All Those Guys for This Weekend”

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Not the last award C.J. will be receiving this year:

#B1GFootball : C.J. Stroud, @OhioStateFB



Completed 18 of 20 passes for 297 yards and 4 TDs in the 1st half alone, finishing with 367 yards passing and 5 TDs in the Buckeyes’ 77-21 win over Toledo



️ https://t.co/nz76xargOu pic.twitter.com/K4onKYcNoG — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 19, 2022

Film Review: Ohio State finds run game rhythm, elite passing game, but defensive questions remain

Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State Rewatch: On defensive breakdowns and easy offense (paywall)

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

The Monday After: Taking closer look at Buckeyes blowout win over Toledo

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Analysis: Rout of Toledo gives Buckeyes boost for Big Ten play

Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

First 3:30 p.m. kick of the season:

️ Network Announcement!

Saturday, October 1 the Buckeyes take on the Scarlet Knights at 3:30 p.m. on @BigTenNetwork

100



➕: https://t.co/GeIJQMeUik pic.twitter.com/ei6bHn3zh6 — Ohio State Buckeyes (@OhioStAthletics) September 19, 2022

Does it matter that Ohio State football gave up 21 points to Toledo?

Stephen Means, cleveland.com

Grumpy Old Buckeye: Ohio State vs. Toledo

Michael Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State final thoughts: Buckeyes introduce I-formation into already potent attack

Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic

Snap Counts: 72 Buckeyes Play in Blowout Win Over Toledo

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

What if Toledo quarterback Dequan Finn played for Ohio State?

Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

This seems good:

Measuring negative plays, tackles for loss, sacks— with pace of play factored in



Most Aggressive/Disruptive defenses through Week 3



1) Ohio St

2) Oklahoma

3) Washington St

4) Okla St

5) Clemson

6) USC

7) Virginia Tech

8) Wisconsin

9) Arkansas

10) KSU

11) Ole Miss

12) Texas Tech — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) September 19, 2022

C.J. Stroud talks improvement after return of Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming

Kevin Flaherty, 247Sports

Five Questions as Buckeyes open Big Ten slate with Wisconsin (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

You’re Nuts: Who has come out of nowhere and exceeded expectations most for Ohio State thus far?

Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

B1G Thoughts: Don’t run cover zero at the end of games and more insights from Week 3 in the Big Ten

Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

The Buckeyes are expecting a big old Basket-BOOOOOOM today. Listen to Justin and me talk all about Taison Chatman.

Former Ohio State recruit:

Just in: Emoni Bates, 18, is facing two felony gun charges after he was pulled over last night in Superior Township. Deputies found a gun in the vehicle. https://t.co/dHuOBzv2AR — WXYZ Detroit (@wxyzdetroit) September 19, 2022

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Men’s Soccer: High Hopes for Pechota After Scoring First Buckeye Goal

Michaela Belkin, The Lantern

Men’s Volleyball: Brian, Craig Sherman Enter MIVA Hall of Fame

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

