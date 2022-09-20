 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for September 20, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 17 Toledo at Ohio State Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ask LGHL

Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Ohio State names two players of the game against Toledo
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

C.J. Stroud named Big Ten Offensive Player of Week after near-perfect night against Toledo
Matt Parker, Lettermen Row

Ryan Day Says Injuries to Several Buckeye Starters Are “Not Long-Term”: “we’re Gonna Need All Those Guys for This Weekend”
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Not the last award C.J. will be receiving this year:

Film Review: Ohio State finds run game rhythm, elite passing game, but defensive questions remain
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State Rewatch: On defensive breakdowns and easy offense (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

The Monday After: Taking closer look at Buckeyes blowout win over Toledo
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Analysis: Rout of Toledo gives Buckeyes boost for Big Ten play
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

First 3:30 p.m. kick of the season:

Does it matter that Ohio State football gave up 21 points to Toledo?
Stephen Means, cleveland.com

Grumpy Old Buckeye: Ohio State vs. Toledo
Michael Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State final thoughts: Buckeyes introduce I-formation into already potent attack
Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic

Snap Counts: 72 Buckeyes Play in Blowout Win Over Toledo
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

What if Toledo quarterback Dequan Finn played for Ohio State?
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

This seems good:

C.J. Stroud talks improvement after return of Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming
Kevin Flaherty, 247Sports

Five Questions as Buckeyes open Big Ten slate with Wisconsin (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

You’re Nuts: Who has come out of nowhere and exceeded expectations most for Ohio State thus far?
Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

B1G Thoughts: Don’t run cover zero at the end of games and more insights from Week 3 in the Big Ten
Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

The Buckeyes are expecting a big old Basket-BOOOOOOM today. Listen to Justin and me talk all about Taison Chatman.

Former Ohio State recruit:

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Men’s Soccer: High Hopes for Pechota After Scoring First Buckeye Goal
Michaela Belkin, The Lantern

Men’s Volleyball: Brian, Craig Sherman Enter MIVA Hall of Fame
Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

That’s cold...

