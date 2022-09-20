Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for September 20, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Ask LGHL
Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Gridiron
Ohio State names two players of the game against Toledo
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
C.J. Stroud named Big Ten Offensive Player of Week after near-perfect night against Toledo
Matt Parker, Lettermen Row
Ryan Day Says Injuries to Several Buckeye Starters Are “Not Long-Term”: “we’re Gonna Need All Those Guys for This Weekend”
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Not the last award C.J. will be receiving this year:
#B1GFootball : C.J. Stroud, @OhioStateFB— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 19, 2022
Completed 18 of 20 passes for 297 yards and 4 TDs in the 1st half alone, finishing with 367 yards passing and 5 TDs in the Buckeyes’ 77-21 win over Toledo
️ https://t.co/nz76xargOu pic.twitter.com/K4onKYcNoG
Film Review: Ohio State finds run game rhythm, elite passing game, but defensive questions remain
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State Rewatch: On defensive breakdowns and easy offense (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
The Monday After: Taking closer look at Buckeyes blowout win over Toledo
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Analysis: Rout of Toledo gives Buckeyes boost for Big Ten play
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
First 3:30 p.m. kick of the season:
️ Network Announcement!— Ohio State Buckeyes (@OhioStAthletics) September 19, 2022
Saturday, October 1 the Buckeyes take on the Scarlet Knights at 3:30 p.m. on @BigTenNetwork
100
➕: https://t.co/GeIJQMeUik pic.twitter.com/ei6bHn3zh6
Does it matter that Ohio State football gave up 21 points to Toledo?
Stephen Means, cleveland.com
Grumpy Old Buckeye: Ohio State vs. Toledo
Michael Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State final thoughts: Buckeyes introduce I-formation into already potent attack
Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic
Snap Counts: 72 Buckeyes Play in Blowout Win Over Toledo
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
What if Toledo quarterback Dequan Finn played for Ohio State?
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land
This seems good:
Measuring negative plays, tackles for loss, sacks— with pace of play factored in— Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) September 19, 2022
Most Aggressive/Disruptive defenses through Week 3
1) Ohio St
2) Oklahoma
3) Washington St
4) Okla St
5) Clemson
6) USC
7) Virginia Tech
8) Wisconsin
9) Arkansas
10) KSU
11) Ole Miss
12) Texas Tech
C.J. Stroud talks improvement after return of Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming
Kevin Flaherty, 247Sports
Five Questions as Buckeyes open Big Ten slate with Wisconsin (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
You’re Nuts: Who has come out of nowhere and exceeded expectations most for Ohio State thus far?
Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
B1G Thoughts: Don’t run cover zero at the end of games and more insights from Week 3 in the Big Ten
Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
The Buckeyes are expecting a big old Basket-BOOOOOOM today. Listen to Justin and me talk all about Taison Chatman.
Former Ohio State recruit:
Just in: Emoni Bates, 18, is facing two felony gun charges after he was pulled over last night in Superior Township. Deputies found a gun in the vehicle. https://t.co/dHuOBzv2AR— WXYZ Detroit (@wxyzdetroit) September 19, 2022
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Men’s Soccer: High Hopes for Pechota After Scoring First Buckeye Goal
Michaela Belkin, The Lantern
Men’s Volleyball: Brian, Craig Sherman Enter MIVA Hall of Fame
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
That’s cold...
Herm Edwards was met by the ASU President and AD on the way off the field last night.— Jon Tweets Sports (@jontweetssports) September 19, 2022
I’ve heard of getting tarmac’d but I think Herm is the first coach I’ve seen to get end zone’d… pic.twitter.com/GLQXU5XC9F
