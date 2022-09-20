LGHL Asks: Who will be the star for Ohio State against Wisconsin on offense, defense?

Every day for the entirety of the Ohio State football season, we will be asking and answering questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance. If you have a question that you would like to ask, you can tweet us @LandGrant33 or if you need more than 280 characters, send an email HERE.

There is an ever-so-slight chill in the air, pumpkin spice products are overwhelming store shelves, and people are starting to pull out their sweaters. That all means that Big Ten season is finally.

On Saturday, Sept. 24, the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes will host the always formidable Wisconsin Badgers at 7:30 p.m. ET in a game broadcast on ABC. So, as the football schedule flips from non-conference to conference action, we wanted to check in with the Ohio State faithful to see what their thoughts were about facing the Big Ten West favorites.

Question 1: Which Ohio State offensive player other than C.J. Stroud will have the biggest game against Wisconsin?

We had to eliminate stroud from this, otherwise, no one else would get a single vote. But, with how well the OSU offense has spread things around this season — in part due to some unfortunate injuries to star playmakers — and how well other guys have played when given the opportunity, I think that there are a ton of good options here.

I normally don’t tip my hand in these posts, but I think I am going to go with Julian Fleming. His blend of talent and physicality should allow him to mix it up over the middle, and considering he isn’t one of the highest profile players on the team, he won’t be attracting as much attention from the UW defense.

Question 2: Which Ohio State defensive player do you think will have the biggest game against Wisconsin?

Similarly here, I am going to a guy who is a bit under-the-radar. I’m going to pick Kourt Williams. As the biggest safety on the team, he has kind of been the odd-man out so far this season, but instead of resorting to a traditional 4-3 scheme against Wisconsin’s run-heavy offense, I can forsee defensive coordinator Jim Knowles allowing his safety-linebacker hybrid to come up and play in run support and cover tight ends quite a bit on Saturday.

I know we threw a lot of defensive options at you here, but given the style of offense that the Badgers run and how many injury questions OSU has, it felt necessary to load up the list. I’m really anxious to see what folks decide on here.

Question 3: What do you think the final score will be for Saturday’s OSU vs. Wisconsin game?

Obviously, if you are taking this survey, chances are pretty good that you are going to be taking the Buckeyes to win straight up in this one, so we only gave folks one option to pick the Badgers, but a handful of choices when it comes to how much they think OSU will win by.

The Buckeyes opened as 17.5-point favorites on Sunday, and haven’t lost to Bucky since 2010. However, over that time, they have won games going away — like in the iconic 2014 Big Ten Championship game where Cardale Jones and company made a huge 59-0 statement — or the 2017 B1G Title Game in which OSU won a tight one at 27-21.

I will have my official pick later in the week, but what are you thinking?

Have your voice heard and share your thoughts on the Buckeyes here:

