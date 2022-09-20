LGHL Uncut: Day, Knowles discuss need to play tough, sound game against Wisconsin

Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

On this episode of “Land-Grant Holy Land Uncut,” we have press conference audio from Tuesday, Sept. 20 as Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles met with the media to begin to preview Saturday’s matchup against the Wisconsin Badgers. Day discussed the differences inherent in preparing for Big Ten teams, especially one as well coached as the Badgers.

Knowles continued to break down his unit’s performance from Saturday’s game against Toledo and answered questions about Denzel Burke, Lathan Ransom, Mike Hall, and more. The d-cor also gave a little insight into whether or not he would be breaking from his standard 4-2-5 scheme due to the run-focused approach from Wisconsin.

The coaches also begrudgingly give some injury updates.

