Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Ohio State opens B1G play against Wisconsin

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast ‘Hangout in the Holy Land’ is here! Join LGHL’s co-managing editor Gene Ross alongside his co-host Josh Dooley as they cover everything from football to basketball to recruiting and more!

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On this episode, Gene and Josh preview Ohio State’s Week 4 matchup against Wisconsin in the team’s first Big Ten game of the season. The Badgers come to Columbus with one of the nation’s premier rushing attacks, led by star running back Braelon Allen, plus a defense coached by one of the bright assistants in the game in Jim Leonard. The Buckeyes will face their toughest test of the season to date as they look to begin their conference schedule 1-0, as Wisconsin is likely the best team they’ve faced thus far on both sides of the ball. Will Ohio State make it nine-straight victories against Wisco, or will Paul Chryst and Co. pull off the upset under the lights?

“Hangout in the Holy Land” will be back to two episodes per week during the regular season, with an episode before and after each Ohio State game to give you all the preview and recap content you may need. Be sure to download and listen in wherever you get your podcasts, and leave us a review on Apple to let us know your thoughts and how we can make things even better!

You can also follow us on Twitter @HolyLandPod, where we will want to hear from you guys even more! If there’s anything you’d like us to talk about on the show, @ us and let us know!

As always, Go Bucks.

Connect with the Podcast:

Twitter: @HolyLandPod

Connect with Gene:

Twitter: @Gene_Ross23

Connect with Josh

Twitter: @jdooleybuckeye