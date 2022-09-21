Ohio State adds four-star combo guard from Minnesota

Tuesday was a great day for Ohio State hoops head coach Chris Holtmann, as the Buckeyes landed pledge No. 4 in the their 2023 recruiting class. Plus, a new offer on the hardwood went out to one of the top prospects from the state of Arizona in next years cycle.

Chatman picks Buckeyes

The biggest news of Tuesday came when Ohio State secured their fourth commitment in the 2023 recruiting class on the hardwood. Joining Scotty Middleton, Austin Parks, and Devin Royal was four-star combo guard Taison Chatman of Torino-Grace (MI), who pledged to the Buckeyes over Kansas, Minnesota, Virginia, and Xavier.

Chatman fills a void that was formed when Ohio State saw four-star shooting guard George Washington III of Chaminade Julienne (OH) back off of his pledge to the program after being the first member of the class way back in November of last year.

According to the 247Sports consensus rankings, this was a trade off that the Buckeyes should be more than fine with, as Chatman comes in as the higher graded prospect among the pair. The 6-foot-4, 170-pounder currently grades out as the 31st best prospect overall in this years cycle. The Minneapolis native also slots in as the eighth-highest graded combo guard in the country and is pegged as the very best player from Minnesota.

“I picked Ohio State really just because I had a good relationship with the coaches. One thing I wanted to make sure is that I was comfortable in college with the people around and players and coaching staff,” Chatman told Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors on why it was the Buckeyes that were the pick. “The other thing was just the playing style. I think I fit right into what they’re trying to build, as far as I could be a scorer or a playmaker in their rotation. So I think that’s big.”

Ohio State offers Sherrell

Chatman wasn’t the only basketball prospect that made headlines in regards to the Buckeyes on Tuesday, however. 2024 four-star power forward Aiden Sherrell of Hillcrest Prep (AZ) was the other as Ohio State dropped an offer to the Phoenix standout.

Blessed to receive a offer from The Ohio State University!! I would like to thank the staff for the opportunity ⚫️⚪️#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/45hyA8Zcpg — aidensherrell_3 (@AidenSherrell) September 20, 2022

The offer from the Buckeyes pushes the total scholarship opportunities for the 6-foot-8, 200-pounder closer to 20 programs already. Ohio State joins Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, Georgia, Indiana, LSU, Memphis, Texas A&M, and more as the early schools that have offered Sherrell to this point.

Originally from Georgia, Sherrell will head into the upcoming season with an impressive profile already established and the hope of taking his game to an even higher level. Sherrell is currently penciled in just outside of the Top 50 in his class at No. 55 overall. The Arizona prospect also ranks as the seventh best player at the power forward position and the fourth highest graded player in the Grand Canyon state.

Quick Hits