Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for September 21, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 17 Toledo at Ohio State Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Ask LGHL

Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

LGHL Asks: Who will be the star for Ohio State against Wisconsin on offense, defense
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Key Takeaways as Ryan Day gets ready for Big Ten action (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Four Lessons Learned as Ryan Day, Buckeyes begin prep for Wisconsin showdown (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Day on Henderson: ‘Short term thing, expecting him for Saturday’ | Hancock still not ready
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

Practice Report: Buckeyes still searching for ‘dominant’ defensive performance
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Knowles Notes: Why Ohio State’s DC believes Buckeyes can stop the run well with a 4-2-5 scheme
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

You’re Nuts: Which Ohio State player has grown the most over the last year?
Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

C.J. Stroud breaks down scramble touchdown pass to Julian Fleming, ‘I probably was throwing it to Marv’
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Why Julian Fleming ‘needed’ two-touchdown performance for Buckeyes against Toledo
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Gauging Ohio State’s chances with five-star Keon Keeley on the eve of another visit
Caleb Houser, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State football’s most dangerous run-game weapon might never touch the ball (paywall)
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Harry Miller Shares His Story in Moving Speech at Ohio State’s Faces of Resilience Banquet
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State to wear all-black alternate jerseys vs. Wisconsin
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Column: Garrett Wilson is my early NFL Rookie of the Year winner
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Wisconsin Running Back Braelon Allen Presents Significant Test for OSU Defense
Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Graham Mertz and five other Wisconsin players for Ohio State football fans to worry about
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

The emergence of Mike Hall Jr. — the next great Ohio State defensive lineman?
Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic

We’ll Talk About This Later: Hilary Swank and Air Bud
Meredith Hein Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

BOOM! Four-star combo guard Taison Chatman commits to Ohio State
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Taison Chatman commits to Ohio State for 2023 class
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

How does top 35 guard Taison Chatman fit in with Ohio State?
Eric Bossi, 247Sports

What Taison Chatman’s Commitment Means for Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Class
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Instant Impact: Ohio State fills opening with commitment by Taison Chatman
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Men’s Soccer: Green Earns Big Ten Co-Offensive POW
Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Soccer: ‘A Product of Hard Work’: Sears’ Dedication, Drive Paying Dividends
Coby Maeir, The Lantern

Wrestling: Big Ten Schedule Announced for 2023
Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

