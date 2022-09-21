Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for September 21, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
Ask LGHL
Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
LGHL Asks: Who will be the star for Ohio State against Wisconsin on offense, defense
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Gridiron
Key Takeaways as Ryan Day gets ready for Big Ten action (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Four Lessons Learned as Ryan Day, Buckeyes begin prep for Wisconsin showdown (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Day on Henderson: ‘Short term thing, expecting him for Saturday’ | Hancock still not ready
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts
Practice Report: Buckeyes still searching for ‘dominant’ defensive performance
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles "didn't think we did a great job" defending against Toledo quarterback Dequan Finn's scrambling abilities because it was "near impossible" to simulate in practice. pic.twitter.com/cDF4Yczypl— Lantern Sports (@LanternSports) September 20, 2022
Knowles Notes: Why Ohio State’s DC believes Buckeyes can stop the run well with a 4-2-5 scheme
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts
You’re Nuts: Which Ohio State player has grown the most over the last year?
Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
C.J. Stroud breaks down scramble touchdown pass to Julian Fleming, ‘I probably was throwing it to Marv’
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Why Julian Fleming ‘needed’ two-touchdown performance for Buckeyes against Toledo
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Highest-graded Power Five receiving corps:— PFF College (@PFF_College) September 20, 2022
Ohio State - 82.7
Florida State - 81.7
Minnesota - 80.4 pic.twitter.com/gidSlY8q4S
Gauging Ohio State’s chances with five-star Keon Keeley on the eve of another visit
Caleb Houser, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State football’s most dangerous run-game weapon might never touch the ball (paywall)
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Harry Miller Shares His Story in Moving Speech at Ohio State’s Faces of Resilience Banquet
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Ohio State to wear all-black alternate jerseys vs. Wisconsin
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
blackout activated ✔️ pic.twitter.com/WIZuSEjUCr— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) September 20, 2022
Column: Garrett Wilson is my early NFL Rookie of the Year winner
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land
Wisconsin Running Back Braelon Allen Presents Significant Test for OSU Defense
Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Graham Mertz and five other Wisconsin players for Ohio State football fans to worry about
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
The emergence of Mike Hall Jr. — the next great Ohio State defensive lineman?
Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic
We’ll Talk About This Later: Hilary Swank and Air Bud
Meredith Hein Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
BOOM! Four-star combo guard Taison Chatman commits to Ohio State
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
Columbus Lets work!! #Committed pic.twitter.com/PgMiakdLqO— Taison Chatman (@tchat04) September 21, 2022
Taison Chatman commits to Ohio State for 2023 class
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
How does top 35 guard Taison Chatman fit in with Ohio State?
Eric Bossi, 247Sports
What Taison Chatman’s Commitment Means for Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Class
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Instant Impact: Ohio State fills opening with commitment by Taison Chatman
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Men’s Soccer: Green Earns Big Ten Co-Offensive POW
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Soccer: ‘A Product of Hard Work’: Sears’ Dedication, Drive Paying Dividends
Coby Maeir, The Lantern
Wrestling: Big Ten Schedule Announced for 2023
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
Sixth home runs. What? Like it’s hard?
60 HOME RUNS FOR AARON JUDGE! pic.twitter.com/7wyE0Qhbhq— Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) September 21, 2022
