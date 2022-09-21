LGHL Uncut Podcast: Stroud talks Wisconsin’s defense, relationship with Wypler

Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On this episode of “Land-Grant Holy Land Uncut,” we have press conference audio from Tuesday, Sept. 20 as Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud had a brief session with assembled media at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Stroud discussed what it was like to prepare to go against Jim Leonhard’s Wisconsin defense for the first time, his relationship with center Luke Wypler, and whether or not he was throwing to Julian Fleming or Marvin Harrison Jr. on a certain pass against Toledo.

Stroud also chronicles what he goes through each week in preparation for every game and why that is like having a baby.

You can watch the full press conference on the official Ohio State athletics website.

Contact Matt Tamanini

Twitter: @BWWMatt