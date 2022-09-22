Play Like a Girl Podcast: Jami is single-handedly fueling flag football’s popularity

On LGHL’s Play Like a Girl podcast, Jami and Meredith talk everything from Ohio State sports to advocacy for women in sports and all the happenings in between.

Check out the podcast below, and make sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts:

This week on Play Like a Girl, Jami and Meredith catch up after long trips away from home and asynchronous watching of Ohio State games, because a lot’s been happening:

Flag football is surging in popularity (probably because of Jami)

The Las Vegas Aces brought home their first WNBA title

Scott Frost is out at Nebraska

Joe Haden is retiring as a Cleveland Brown

Dogs. So many dogs.

The pair talk the highlights of the last couple weeks and, as is custom, debate the merits of various NCAA and professional mascots (yes, the Cleveland Elf is cute).

Check out the full pod for more.

Contact Jami Jurich

Twitter: @jamiurich

Contact Meredith Hein

Twitter: @MeredithHein