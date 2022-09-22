Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for September 22, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Ask LGHL
Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ask LGHL: What are C.J. Stroud’s Heisman chances after Toledo game?
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Gridiron
Practice Report: Buckeyes facing new challenges on both sides of ball against Wisconsin
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
“This Is a Game I’ve Been Looking Forward to Since High School”: Watch Paris Johnson Jr., Luke Wypler and More Ohio State Players Preview the Big Ten Opener vs. Wisconsin
Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors
Column: Buckle up, conference play is a bumpy ride
Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
Health, ‘availability’ intrigue still swirling around Ohio State (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Antonio Pittman: From OSU football great to firefighter
Lori Schmidt, The Columbus Dispatch
Jim Knowles Not Happy with Ohio State’s Defensive Performance Against Toledo: “Silver Bullet Caliber, It Wasn’t There”
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Stories behind the stickers @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/zOt9xu8nEC— SkullSparks (@SkullSparks) September 21, 2022
Wisconsin Defensive Player to Watch: Linebacker Nick Herbig
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
Wisconsin’s Jim Leonhard, the second-best defensive coordinator Ryan Day has faced at Ohio State, returns for round four
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Ohio State using old-school, I-formation to improve red zone touchdown rate
Patrick Murphy, Buckunts
How C.J. Stroud has added to his game and expanded Ohio State’s offense (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
Cade Stover’s three receptions of 30+ yards this season are the second-most of any tight end in the FBS, behind only Louisiana Tech’s Griffin Hebert (four).— Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) September 21, 2022
Cameron Martinez pushing for expanded role following first start for Buckeyes (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Ohio State’s top Big Ten competitor is Penn State, not Michigan: college football analyst
Kevin Flaherty, 247Sports
You’re Nuts: Which Ohio State performance was most heart-string-tugging from win over Toledo?
Matt Tamanini and Jami Jurich, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Here’s how Taison Chatman’s commitment impacts Ohio State
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Student tickets have SOLD OUT again in just a few hours. Great stuff @BuckeyeNutHouse! See you soon.— Chris Holtmann (@ChrisHoltmann) September 21, 2022
Ohio State men’s basketball player preview: Tanner Holden
Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land
Women’s Basketball TV Schedule Announced
Ohio State Athletics
Prospects from the 2023 class who have been invited to the USA National Team Minicamp October 7-10 pic.twitter.com/VhhKcZUAQz— Alex Karamanos (@TheCircuitAlex) September 21, 2022
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Men’s Hockey: Dobeš and Lohrei Named Preseason Second Team All-B1G
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
He is the absolute greatest.
The Joey Votto Ball Park Tour ❤️ pic.twitter.com/30g41ykCzy— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) September 21, 2022
