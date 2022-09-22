Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for September 22, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

Ask LGHL

Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ask LGHL: What are C.J. Stroud’s Heisman chances after Toledo game?

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Practice Report: Buckeyes facing new challenges on both sides of ball against Wisconsin

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

“This Is a Game I’ve Been Looking Forward to Since High School”: Watch Paris Johnson Jr., Luke Wypler and More Ohio State Players Preview the Big Ten Opener vs. Wisconsin

Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors

Column: Buckle up, conference play is a bumpy ride

Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Health, ‘availability’ intrigue still swirling around Ohio State (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Antonio Pittman: From OSU football great to firefighter

Lori Schmidt, The Columbus Dispatch

Jim Knowles Not Happy with Ohio State’s Defensive Performance Against Toledo: “Silver Bullet Caliber, It Wasn’t There”

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Wisconsin Defensive Player to Watch: Linebacker Nick Herbig

Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Wisconsin’s Jim Leonhard, the second-best defensive coordinator Ryan Day has faced at Ohio State, returns for round four

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Ohio State using old-school, I-formation to improve red zone touchdown rate

Patrick Murphy, Buckunts

How C.J. Stroud has added to his game and expanded Ohio State’s offense (paywall)

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Cade Stover’s three receptions of 30+ yards this season are the second-most of any tight end in the FBS, behind only Louisiana Tech’s Griffin Hebert (four). — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) September 21, 2022

Cameron Martinez pushing for expanded role following first start for Buckeyes (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Ohio State’s top Big Ten competitor is Penn State, not Michigan: college football analyst

Kevin Flaherty, 247Sports

You’re Nuts: Which Ohio State performance was most heart-string-tugging from win over Toledo?

Matt Tamanini and Jami Jurich, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Here’s how Taison Chatman’s commitment impacts Ohio State

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Student tickets have SOLD OUT again in just a few hours. Great stuff @BuckeyeNutHouse! See you soon. — Chris Holtmann (@ChrisHoltmann) September 21, 2022

Ohio State men’s basketball player preview: Tanner Holden

Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

Women’s Basketball TV Schedule Announced

Ohio State Athletics

Prospects from the 2023 class who have been invited to the USA National Team Minicamp October 7-10 pic.twitter.com/VhhKcZUAQz — Alex Karamanos (@TheCircuitAlex) September 21, 2022

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Men’s Hockey: Dobeš and Lohrei Named Preseason Second Team All-B1G

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

