Ohio State continues to add names to this weekend’s guest list, Basket-Bucks stay active on the trail

It may sometimes get overlooked on the basketball front at least, but Ohio State is doing a big time job on the recruiting trail in both football and basketball. The majority of the headlines surrounding recruiting tend to come with the football program, but Ohio State’s mens hoops team is doing a solid job in their own right building multiple classes in a row that should keep the Buckeyes in great position not only in the Big Ten, but in the NCAA Tournament as well.

Adding a commitment on Wednesday to the 2023 class thanks to the addition of Taison Chatman, Holtman and crew kept their current cycle in the top five nationally and with four members locked in, the Buckeyes are able to start really looking ahead. It’s been a solid last couple of months for the guys on the hardwood, and with their current momentum still rolling, there’s no reason why the basketball Bucks can’t continue to see their good fortunes stacking up.

On the football side of things, the beat goes on. This weekend is already the third night game at home of the season, and that means the coaching staff has another loaded list of visitors who will be taking in the game day experience. As Ryan Day mentioned this week, the under the lights matchups have been good for their recruiting efforts, and if the trend continues, Ohio State should see the fruit of their labors pay off sooner or later in both the 2023 class and beyond.

Additional names added to the guest list

Regardless of class status, the Buckeyes are hosting what seems to be record amount of top targets the last few weeks. One of the aspects to these many visits that may fly under the radar is having current commits on hand to help with the uncommitted prospects. Guys such as Luke Montgomery and Brandon Inniss have been all over the peer recruiting efforts during these game day atmospheres, and that certainly helps in the long run as the bonds the current commits are making may help tip the scales in Ohio State’s favor.

This weekend will be no different than the last couple of night games thanks to current Buckeye pledges making their appearance. On Wednesday, another Ohio State commit in the 2023 class shared that he too would be on site for the Wisconsin game this Saturday night.

Four-star receiver Bryson Rodgers (Zephyrhills, Florida/Wiregrass Ranch) shared via his Twitter account yesterday that he will be in Columbus for the festivities this weekend and that’s just another perk the Buckeyes have going for their recruiting efforts. Sure to be another guy in the ears of the staff’s top targets, Rodgers being from Florida certainly helps the Buckeyes continue their pitch to the other Florida natives that will be in attendance.

absolutely can not wait to be in the shoe this saturday. #gobucks — Bryson Rodgers (@IBryson13) September 21, 2022

In addition to the current commits, the Buckeyes will also play host to various players who are both uncommitted and even committed to other programs this Saturday. In fact, Ohio State added another in-state product to the guest list yesterday thanks to current LSU commit, Tayvion Galloway.

A class of 2024 tight-end target, Galloway will make the trek from Chillicothe, Ohio to check out the Buckeyes for the Big Ten opener. A 6-foot-5, 230 pound tight end, Galloway is the No. 131 player nationally as well as the fifth best tight-end in the class and the fourth best player in Ohio per the 247Sports Composite.

Committed to LSU since July of this past summer, Galloway chose the Tigers over nearly 30 other schools, but the Buckeyes have yet to pull the trigger. As it’s been a theme in every cycle under Day, Ohio State prioritizes keeping their best in-state kids at home and a visit this weekend may be a step in the direction of the Buckeyes at least throwing their name into the ring.

His LSU status isn’t something to scoff at, but again, the Buckeyes tend to at least get the attention of their in-state players. Being on campus this weekend at least hints to an interest from both sides, and if all goes well, maybe Galloway will leave with a lot to think about. Either way, as a 2024 prospect, there’s plenty of time for this recruitment to sort itself out if there’s any changes to the LSU pledge.

Quick Hits

Current 2023 defensive back commit Kayin Lee was presented with his All-America Bowl game invite. An honor that goes to some of the best high school athletes in the country, Lee will play his last prep game in the same setting that so many former Buckeyes have also played in.

The No. 185 player nationally, Lee is the 21st best cornerback in the coutnry and the 16th best player from Georgia in the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Further proof to the Buckeyes staying active on the basketball front, Holtmann yesterday was on the road again and checking out class of 2025 product, Jalen Haralson. The Fishers, Indiana native boasts over ten offers from the likes of Auburn, Indiana, Florida State, Iowa, and others, but has yet to see the Buckeyes in the fold.

Unranked right now due to his class status, it seems like just a matter of time until Ohio State offers the 6-foot-7, 205 pound center and this recent visit certainly points toward the interest only increasing in the near future.