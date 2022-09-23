Buck Off Podcast: Early season checkpoint, Wisconsin preview, and alternate uniforms at Ohio State

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I’m joined by Jordan Williams. The guys take a look at Ohio State after their non-conference slate and evaluate where the team stands heading into conference play.

To get the show started, the duo gets right into the show, discussing how they feel about the Buckeyes after their first three games. Then they start their evaluation of Ohio State after their first three games with the defense, and get into how the defensive foundation laid is the strongest it has been since 2019. Then they get into a discussion about the offense finding its rhythm through three games, establishing a more dynamic run game and the rapport being built between C.J. Stroud and the receivers. They close out this segment with their remaining questions which highlights the cornerbacks.

After that, the guys discuss Ohio State’s opponent in Wisconsin. This gives a chance to take a trip down memory lane and figure out the time periods Wisconsin actually played. They discuss how the offense is the same as always and the defense is a less talented version of what it’s always been. They highlight Graham Mertz, the lack of preseason accolades, and the lack of success Wisconsin has had against Ohio State since 2011.

In the last segment of the show, the Chris and Jordan discuss the news and notes from throughout the week, including the press availabilities from earlier in the week. They discuss how Jim Knowles is feeling about the defense, Ryan Day’s takeaways so far this season, and something C.J. Stroud discussed about old film.

To close out the show, the guys get into their score predictions for the game and how they see the matchup playing out for the Buckeyes against Wisconsin.

Connect with the Show:

Twitter: @BuckOffPod

Connect with Chris Renne:

Twitter: @ChrisRenneCFB

Connect with Jordan Williams

Twitter: @JordanW330