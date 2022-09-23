Buckeyes offer Mater Dei offensive lineman in 2024, two current commits returning to Columbus

Amazingly enough, tomorrow’s game will already mark the Buckeyes being a quarter way through the regular season with game No. 4 on deck. A primetime contest, this is just another opportunity not only to win on the field for the current roster, but also a chance to win off the field with the recruits who will fill up the future rosters.

With plenty of elite talents ready to take in the sights, Ohio State will do what they always do, and that’s roll out the scarlet carpet for an incredible game day atmosphere.

Buckeyes dish out latest offensive line offer

Justin Frye’s 2023 offensive line haul has been built on the foundation of in-state players, with three total in the fold. A great way to start his time in Columbus, Frye knows the Buckeyes are fortunate to have highly touted players within their backyard, but the theme of landing elite national lineman is still a bit of a work in progress. In the current cycle it may be hard to achieve another nationally known name, but 2024 and beyond will be a time Frye can really show off his recruiting chops.

Part of the deal in trying to land elite national level guys is being in the mix, and yesterday Ohio State offered a big time player out of California in the 2024 class. Offensive lineman Brandon Baker took to his Twitter account on Thursday to share the latest school to enter his recruitment, and of course he was excited the Buckeyes are now officially on the list.

A 6-foot-5, 285 pound tackle, Baker hails from the California prep power Mater Dei, so clearly he is not only being developed by some of the best high school coaches in the country, but the talent he’s facing each week is at the top as well. The No. 80 player nationally for his class, Baker is the sixth best offensive tackle and the ninth best player from California for 2024 per the 247Sports Composite.

With nearly 20 offers to his name this early in the process, it’s no surprise why Ohio State joined the likes of Florida, Miami, USC, Tennessee, Oregon, Oklahoma, and a host of others by offering. As of now, there are no 247Sports Crystal Ball predicitions submitted for Baker, so this recruitment looks to still be wide open. As time goes on, look for the Buckeyes to really start developing the relationship with Baker and hopefully get him to campus to see all that Ohio State has to offer.

The Ohio State brand in California may be as popular as it’s ever been thanks to the many players on the current roster, and the Buckeyes look to be in prime position to continuing their chase for talent out west.

All Glory to God, beyond Blessed To

Say I've receive a(n) offer to the

University of Ohio St. ! Thank you@CoachJFrye for believing in my

talents. Thank you my Heavenly

Father. @MDFootball @GregBiggins@BrandonHuffman @adamgorney@ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/sfcvOolhqr — Brandon Baker (@BrandonBaker73) September 22, 2022

Dynamic receivers heading back to their future home

A major importance to the coaching staff, peer recruiting is a real advantage in swaying top targets, and the Buckeyes have had ample opportunities to do just that so far this season thanks to their current commits who have been to these primetime contests.

Receiver commits Brandon Inniss, Bryson Rodgers and now a third current receiver commit will be on hand for the Wisconsin game tomorrow night. Carnell Tate shared via his Twitter account that he is heading back home this weekend, and that’s music to the coaching staff’s ears as once again, it gives them another guy to promote the brand to the uncommitted targets, but it also keeps the positive vibes going as Tate is still linked here and there with Tennessee regardless of how serious his commitment is.

It’s probably just because of how his recruitment went for a while, but Tate to no fault of his own is just one of the potential flip candidates that happen every recruiting cyle. In this case, Carnell has done nothing to hint to any potential step away from his Buckeye pledge and with how talented he is, that’s a major win for Ohio State. These types of visits tend to confirm why recruits choose Ohio State in the first place, and with Tate being on the sidelines pre-game Saturday night, it’s a great way for him to feel that as well as do his part in recruiting the other top targets who will be in attendance.