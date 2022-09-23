Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for September 23, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

Ask LGHL

Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ask LGHL: Is Desmond Howard the worst analyst in college football?

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Analyzing final Ryan Day comments before B1G opener (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Ryan Day Radio Show: Ryan Day Understands His Team Needs to Be “All In” During Their Matchup with Wisconsin and Is Preaching Hard Work and Toughness in Practice This Week

Chase Brown and Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Ryan Day, Ohio State Preaching Physicality Against Wisconsin

Jack Emerson, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Ohio State football’s Ryan Turner loses black stripe

Stephen Means, cleveland.com

Ohio State’s Hero Kanu has black stripe removed

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Buckeyes Chat with the Media Ahead of the Wisconsin Game

Ohio State Athletics

Film Preview: Wisconsin looks the same as always with their power run game, multiple defense

Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

Film Study: What Ohio State Can Expect from Jim Leonhard’s NFL-Inspired 3-4 Defense

Kyle Jones, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State defense still improving with ‘long way to go’

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Assessing the state of the Ohio State Buckeyes one-quarter through the regular season

David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State football’s creativity solved its red zone problems while giving Wisconsin plenty to think about

Stephen Means, cleveland.com

Honestly, same.

"I don't think they (Wisconsin) have enough at the skill positions to go against Ohio State."@CoachReedLive and @BBrockermeyerFW both believe Ohio State will handily beat Wisconsin on Saturday @Badger247 x @Bucknuts247 pic.twitter.com/r46JuAeKuL — 247Sports (@247Sports) September 23, 2022

With his heart fully in the position, Cade Stover is making plays at tight end

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ohio State tight ends adding another element to explosive Buckeyes offense

Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic

MC&J: Arkansas tangles with Texas A&M at JerryWorld in Week 4 national action

Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

Garrett Wilson wins NFL Rookie of the Week

Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

On the Hardwood

Ranking the five best non-conference games on the Ohio State women’s basketball schedule

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Men’s Basketball: Start Times and TV Assignments Announced for 2022-23 Season

Ohio State Athletics

Ohio State men’s basketball player preview: Kalen Etzler

Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

Upper Sandusky inducts Diebler brothers into hall of fame

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes Battle Michigan to a Scoreless Draw

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

Did C.J. buy those?