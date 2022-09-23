Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for September 23, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
Ask LGHL
Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ask LGHL: Is Desmond Howard the worst analyst in college football?
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Gridiron
Analyzing final Ryan Day comments before B1G opener (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Ryan Day Radio Show: Ryan Day Understands His Team Needs to Be “All In” During Their Matchup with Wisconsin and Is Preaching Hard Work and Toughness in Practice This Week
Chase Brown and Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day, Ohio State Preaching Physicality Against Wisconsin
Jack Emerson, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Ohio State football’s Ryan Turner loses black stripe
Stephen Means, cleveland.com
Ohio State’s Hero Kanu has black stripe removed
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Buckeyes Chat with the Media Ahead of the Wisconsin Game
Ohio State Athletics
September 22, 2022
Film Preview: Wisconsin looks the same as always with their power run game, multiple defense
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land
Film Study: What Ohio State Can Expect from Jim Leonhard’s NFL-Inspired 3-4 Defense
Kyle Jones, Eleven Warriors
Ohio State defense still improving with ‘long way to go’
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Assessing the state of the Ohio State Buckeyes one-quarter through the regular season
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State football’s creativity solved its red zone problems while giving Wisconsin plenty to think about
Stephen Means, cleveland.com
Honestly, same.
"I don't think they (Wisconsin) have enough at the skill positions to go against Ohio State."@CoachReedLive and @BBrockermeyerFW both believe Ohio State will handily beat Wisconsin on Saturday @Badger247 x @Bucknuts247 pic.twitter.com/r46JuAeKuL— 247Sports (@247Sports) September 23, 2022
With his heart fully in the position, Cade Stover is making plays at tight end
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Ohio State tight ends adding another element to explosive Buckeyes offense
Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic
MC&J: Arkansas tangles with Texas A&M at JerryWorld in Week 4 national action
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land
Garrett Wilson wins NFL Rookie of the Week
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
On the Hardwood
Ranking the five best non-conference games on the Ohio State women’s basketball schedule
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
The Buckeyes are on TV 1⃣3⃣ times this season!— Ohio State WBB (@OhioStateWBB) September 21, 2022
: https://t.co/XvXGSMoT0q#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/sUF4TPGYdQ
Men’s Basketball: Start Times and TV Assignments Announced for 2022-23 Season
Ohio State Athletics
Ohio State men’s basketball player preview: Kalen Etzler
Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land
Upper Sandusky inducts Diebler brothers into hall of fame
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes Battle Michigan to a Scoreless Draw
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
Did C.J. buy those?
The Ohio State offensive line has some new custom black suits from @pursuityourself — just in time for Saturday night in the Horseshoe. Cool partnership with a great local business for the Buckeyes. pic.twitter.com/MKytmGokv8— Austin Ward (@AWardSports) September 22, 2022
