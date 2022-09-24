LGHL Tailgate Podcast: Everything you need to know to watch today’s Ohio State vs. Wisconsin game

Before every Ohio State football game, Matt Tamanini will get you ready with all of the information that you need for that day’s game on the “LGHL Tailgate” podcast.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (-19.5) vs. Wisconsin | over/under 57

Game Date, Time: Saturday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Columbus, Ohio

TV: ABC

Online: Sling TV

Radio: 97.1 FM/1460 AM

Even though the Buckeyes and Badgers don’t play every year, this still feels like a rivalry game, especially given how many times the two teams have met in the Big Ten Championship Game. With their season-opening win against Notre Dame beginning to feel a bit tarnished given the Irish’s lackluster play in the subsequent weeks, Ohio State will likely be looking to make a statement against the Badgers under the lights.

C.J. Stroud is tied for the national lead in touchdown passes — despite being pulled in the mid-second half in each of the last two games — and the OSU offense is tops in the country in terms of yards per game.

However, the Wisconsin defense will put up a stiff challenge. The Badgers come into the game with the 11th-ranked defense in terms of total yards and second when it comes to picking off opposing quarterbacks with seven interceptions.

Matt’s Game Prediction: Ohio State 42-17

C.J. Stroud: at least 350 passing yards, 4 TDs

Miyan Williams, Dallan Hayden: Combine for 2 TDs

Braelon Allan: Less than 60 yards rushing

